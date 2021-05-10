Wrestler murder: Look-out notice issued against Olympian Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a look-out notice against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar who is absconding after he was named in an FIR in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler in northwest Delhi’s Model Town.

Kumar has been missing ever since his name cropped up in the murder of a 23-year-old Sagar Rana. While Rana was beaten to death, 2 others were injured in the brawl between two groups of wrestlers at the parking lot of the Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday night.









“The Delhi Police on Sunday recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl and revealed that the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area. The victims alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for badmouthing him in front of other wrestlers,” News18 reported quoting police officials.

Earlier, the police said they have a video footage in which Kumar and others can be seen assaulting wrestler Sagar Dhankad and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar. According to the police on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, word about gun shots inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town police station.

The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Sushil Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault, the report said citing sources. The incident took place due to a property dispute in the Model Town area.

The injured were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Sonu (35), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said. The police also found a double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.