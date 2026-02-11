Connect with us
Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy

News

News

Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy

At least nine people have been killed and dozens injured following a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeast British Columbia, in what authorities describe as one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings in decades.

Police confirmed that six victims were found dead inside the school building. A seventh person died while being transported to the hospital. During the investigation, officers also discovered two additional bodies at a nearby home believed to be connected to the incident.

The suspected shooter was found dead at the school with what officials described as a self-inflicted injury. Authorities stated they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Dozens Injured, Community Placed on Lockdown

Approximately 27 people were injured in the attack, with at least two reported to have serious or life-threatening injuries. Due to the town’s remote location, some victims were airlifted to larger hospitals for treatment.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 1:20 p.m., instructing residents to shelter in place. Roads were blocked, schools and offices were locked down, and families anxiously awaited updates. The alert was lifted later in the evening once police secured the area.

Students described barricading classroom doors and remaining inside for nearly two hours until law enforcement escorted them to safety. Parents gathered outside the school, many learning of the situation through social media before official confirmation.

 

A Tight-Knit Community in Shock

Tumbler Ridge is a mountain town of roughly 2,400 residents, located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The secondary school serves around 160 to 175 students from grades 7 to 12.

Local officials described the shooting as a deeply distressing event for a community unaccustomed to such violence. Counseling services are now available, and the school will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed devastation over the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families and gratitude to first responders. British Columbia Premier David Eby called the attack “unimaginable,” noting the profound impact it will have on families and the broader community.

International leaders also extended messages of sympathy, underscoring the global resonance of school shooting tragedies.

Rare but Devastating in Canada

Mass shootings of this scale are rare in Canada, which maintains significantly stricter gun laws than the United States. Canadian firearm regulations require comprehensive background checks and licensing, and gun ownership rates are considerably lower than in the U.S.

Despite these controls, the Tumbler Ridge attack marks one of the deadliest school shootings in modern Canadian history. Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have declined to provide further details about the suspect, including motive.

Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the connection between the school and the nearby residence where two additional victims were found.

Officials have emphasized that determining motive may prove challenging, but they remain committed to uncovering what led to the tragedy.

As Tumbler Ridge begins the long process of mourning and recovery, community leaders have urged residents to support one another during what many describe as an unprecedented and heartbreaking chapter in the town’s history.

Loading...