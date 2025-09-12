Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Apple has once again merged cutting-edge technology with pop culture, this time enlisting global pop superstar Dua Lipa for its latest Shot on iPhone campaign. The collaboration highlights the singer’s Radical Optimism world tour while showcasing the powerful new iPhone 17 Pro camera system.

The campaign, produced in partnership with TBWA\Media Arts Lab, captures intimate behind-the-scenes footage of Dua Lipa’s tour—from morning preparations and soundchecks to high-energy performances in front of sold-out crowds. Every moment was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro, underscoring Apple’s message that professional-grade visuals are now possible straight from your pocket.







A Stage for iPhone 17 Pro’s Most Advanced Features

The video demonstrates the phone’s 8x optical-quality zoom, three 48MP Fusion cameras, and pro-level video features such as ProRes RAW and Dolby Vision HDR. Viewers get a rare glimpse into Dua’s daily routine, with crisp close-ups and dynamic stage visuals that rival high-end film equipment.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with an enormous leap in battery life, a stunning new design, and industry-first video features. The creative opportunities are endless—and Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour is the perfect showcase.”

The Dua Lipa campaign builds on Apple’s legacy of pairing its most ambitious tech releases with cultural icons, creating campaigns that resonate with music fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

A Cultural & Technological Crossover

For Dua Lipa, the collaboration is more than just a marketing tie-in—it’s a chance to connect her artistic vision with Apple’s storytelling power. The campaign complements her tour’s central theme of resilience and positivity while amplifying her reach to Apple’s global customer base.

Fans can expect to see the campaign rolled out across digital platforms, broadcast spots, and social media in the coming weeks, ahead of Apple’s retail launch of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max on September 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by apple (@apple)

Apple’s partnership with Dua Lipa reflects a larger trend in tech-meets-entertainment marketing. By spotlighting music tours, Apple reinforces the iPhone’s role as a creative tool, not just a smartphone. It also positions the new device as the go-to choice for content creators, artists, and filmmakers looking for pro-level features without bulky gear.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa continues to cement her status as both a cultural icon and brand partner who bridges the gap between artistry and technology.