WWDC 2025 iOS 19 Rumors: Apple’s Biggest iPhone Overhaul. AI Health Coach, Gaming Hub, and a New Name
Apple’s WWDC 2025 is just around the corner, and all eyes are on what’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious software updates in iPhone history. While iOS 19 is the expected name, Bloomberg reports that Apple may instead go with iOS 26, reflecting the release year rather than continuing the traditional version numbering. This potential branding shake-up is just the beginning of what could be a groundbreaking update.
A Design Overhaul Inspired by Vision Pro
According to reports, iOS 19/iOS 26 will debut a dramatic redesign—the biggest since iOS 7—featuring an interface called “Liquid Glass”. Borrowing heavily from the futuristic visuals of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, the redesign could include translucent navigation panels and circular app icons, creating a more unified experience across Apple’s ecosystem, including iPadOS, watchOS, and even CarPlay.
Key native apps, such as Phone, Camera, and Safari, are reportedly receiving fresh looks. The Phone app may now merge favorites, recents, and voicemails into one streamlined view, while Safari is expected to feature a transparent address bar.
Apple’s First Gaming Hub
In a major shift toward gaming, Apple is rumoured to launch a dedicated gaming app that integrates Apple Arcade and App Store titles. This central hub will showcase achievements, leaderboards, and curated content, positioning Apple to compete more directly with handheld gaming systems and cloud gaming platforms. This comes after Apple acquires game studio RAC7, hinting that gaming is becoming a serious focus.
Meet Your AI Health Coach
Apple Intelligence (AI) will likely power an all-new virtual health coach, providing personalized wellness advice based on Health app data. The Health app may also introduce food tracking features for logging carbohydrate and caffeine intake—a move that targets both fitness enthusiasts and casual health trackers.
Smart Battery, Smarter Messaging
Battery life may see a boost thanks to AI-powered battery management, which learns user behavior to preserve power. A rumored charging estimate on the lock screen and possible reverse wireless charging for AirPods or Apple Watch on iPhone 17 Pro models are also in the works.
In Messages, expect real-time AI translation, polls in group chats, and even custom background images, much like WhatsApp. Emojis also get an upgrade with a “Genmoji” feature that lets users combine emojis into new ones.
Where’s Siri?
Despite Apple showcasing a revamped Siri earlier in 2024, it appears those features are still delayed. However, updates to Apple Intelligence are likely to take center stage at Apple WWDC 2025, alongside the design overhaul and feature-packed app updates.
With iOS 19—or iOS 26—Apple isn’t just iterating. It’s reinventing the iPhone experience, signaling a new era where AI, gaming, health, and immersive design come together like never before.
Stay tuned for the official announcement at Apple WWDC 2025 tonight, and prepare for one of the most transformative iOS updates yet.