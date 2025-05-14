New GMKTec mini PC Evo-X2 launched

GMKTec has launched its all-new mini PC, the Evo-X2. Its specs are wild. It uses the AMD Ryzen AI MAX+395 behind the Asus ROG Flow Z13. The GMKTec Evo-X base configuration also features 64GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Upgrading to the next model doubles those capacities. The company has also integrated a three-fan solution and plentiful connectivity options, including five USB Type-A ports, two high-speed USB4S, a microsd card reader, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7. The GMKTec Evo-X starts at $1,499 for the 64GB/1TB version and jumps to $1,999 for the 128GB/2 TB.

The Evo-X is tiny!

GMKTec Evo-X2 is mini, as the term mini PC suggests, but it offers impressive specs that should be the recipe for great performance. This mini PC is perfect for you if you like playing modern games with medium settings or working regularly with AI. Mini PCs are viable alternatives to a full-size desktop, but it’s not common that they can replace a system with a dedicated GPU. This PC could and most definitely replace gaming laptops.

Evo-X2, the pocket PC.

Have you wanted to take your PC with you on vacation, but it can’t fit in your suitcase, or have you wanted to play on your PC, but it can’t fit in your pocket? Well, this problem is solved with the GMKTec Evo-X2. You can now walk around with a PC in your pocket or backpack. Travellers, Rejoice! You can now play PC games wherever and whenever you want to.

Still, these specs seem great for modern games at medium settings and should be able to handle creative workloads, too. Even if you want to dip your toes into AI, this mini PC should have no problem handling local AI tasks thanks to its dedicated neural processor. This PC is the future of high-value mobile mini PCs.

