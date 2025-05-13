Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme leaked, James Gunn’s Superman is Coming

Superhero Survey skins

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is superhero-themed. There are many reasons why leakers and players think this is the theme. Some new boons (a special, unremovable power-up or ability) were added to the files. The boons have symbols that match the symbol on the hero skin’s chest from the surveys. There are 18 in total. Also, OG Season 3 ends on the same date as Chapter 6 Season 3, which is June 7, the anniversary of Chapter 1 Season 4, the superhero season. So I guess you can see the congruity. Superman (James Gunn) is making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4!

Yes, it’s true. Superman (James Gunn) is coming to Fortnite. He will have his own portal ( similar to the Godzilla portal) in which you will become Superman if you step into the portal. You will probably gain some of Superman’s iconic abilities like laser eyes, ice breath and flight. Superman will most likely be the secret skin of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. This is David Corenswet’s first skin in Fortnite.

Midas is back again?

Midas, the thief crime boss we all know and love, is back again. But this time, he isn’t the enemy. Midas is actually funding the superhero academy. This doesn’t fit Midas’s character. It’s either that Midas has something else planned, or he truly is going for redemption.

If Midas isn’t the enemy, then who is?

The main villain for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is Daigo, aka the mask maker. Now this part is for the story followers and lovers, so listen closely. Daigo, once our saviour from Shogun X and his demons, has now been corrupted by the dark spirits, as shown in Daigo’s Fate cinematic. Now, Daigo is assembling a massive army of demons. Now, most probably Daigo’s siblings, Kendo and Jade, are going ot have to help their brother break free from the control of the Spirit Realm. Last time we saw Daigo, he was helping Fletcher Kane to achieve ultimate power, you know the usual villan voodoo, but while trying to extract that so called ultimate power from the spirit realm, Daigo got pulled in to the Spirit Realm and the ultimate power goes to him, instead of Fletcher Kane, thus leading him to get corrupted by the dark forces in the Spirit Realm, from heist-themed season to Star Wars to superheroes. It’s all a part of the crazy game, Fortnite.

Here is all the information and leaks for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4. I hope you enjoyed this article and that you will continue grinding.