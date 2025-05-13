Samsung Unveils Ultrathin Galaxy S25 Edge, Beating Apple’s iPhone Air to Market

In a bold move to get ahead of its biggest rival, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Edge — an ultrathin flagship smartphone that undercuts Apple’s expected release of its super-slim “iPhone Air” by several months. The S25 Edge is now available for preorder at $1,099 and hits stores on May 30, offering a compelling new entry in the ongoing battle between the tech titans.

At just 5.8 millimetres (0.22 inches) thick, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest premium smartphone ever released by Samsung — and even slimmer than Apple’s iPhone Pro and Pro Max, which currently measure 0.32 inches. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it also beats the rumoured iPhone Air, which is expected to come in at 6.2 millimetres thick.

While the difference may seem marginal on paper, hands-on reviewers are already noting the tangible impact. “It’s astonishingly thin,” wrote Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley, who tested the device before its launch. “Compared to my iPhone 16 Pro, the S25 Edge felt featherlight and almost toy-like — in a good way.”

Weighing only 5.7 ounces, the S25 Edge is significantly lighter than Apple’s flagship iPhones and even Samsung’s own S25+ and S25 Ultra models. Despite the svelte form factor, the phone packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the S25 Edge features a dual-lens rear setup — a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a powerful 200MP main sensor. While it lacks the third telephoto lens found in pricier Galaxy models, Samsung says its AI-powered zoom tech enables 2x optical-like and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. The ultrawide camera also includes autofocus, allowing for detailed macrophotography, such as close-ups of flowers or textures.

Despite its ultra-thin design, Samsung promises all-day battery life, thanks to improved cooling and energy efficiency systems. Users can also expect the full suite of Galaxy AI features, including AI-powered reminders, personalised news, and Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief — tools that help users manage daily routines and information.

The S25 Edge ships with Android 15 and access to Google’s Gemini AI services, including Gemini Live. This lets users receive real-time information based on what they’re viewing—whether a document, web page, or the physical world—through the phone’s camera.

Samsung’s timing appears strategic. It launched the S25 Edge months ahead of Apple’s anticipated iPhone Air, which will reportedly adopt a thinner frame but is still in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Apple is embroiled in an antitrust battle with the U.S. Department of Justice over its $20 billion search deal with Google, amid rising competition from generative AI search tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

While Apple prepares its counterpunch, Samsung has once again taken the initiative, potentially setting the standard for the next wave of sleek, AI-integrated smartphones. The race for the thinnest — and smartest—phone is officially on.