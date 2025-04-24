Connect with us

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo has officially confirmed that retail pre-orders for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 will begin in the U.S. on April 24, 2025. As fans prepare for the next generation of Nintendo gaming, the company has reaffirmed its launch pricing for the console and its flagship games, while also announcing updated accessory prices ahead of the console’s release on June 5, 2025.

Consistent Pricing for Core Products

Despite delays in the pre-order schedule, Nintendo has maintained its original pricing for the console and its headline titles. The base Nintendo Switch 2 system will retail for $449.99, while a bundle that includes the console and the highly anticipated Mario Kart World will be available for $499.99.

The standalone titles are priced as follows:

Mario Kart World (physical & digital): $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69.99

Nintendo emphasised that pricing for these items remains consistent with what was announced on April 2, offering a sense of stability for customers following the pre-order delay.

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial

Accessory Price Adjustments

However, there are notable price updates on Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, which the company attributes to shifting market conditions. These changes impact a range of peripheral products, including controllers, charging kits, and memory cards. Below is a list of key accessories with their updated prices:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair: $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap: $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set: $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54.99

Dock Set: $119.99

Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.99

All-In-One Carrying Case: $84.99

AC Adapter: $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): $59.99

These pricing adjustments reflect not only inflation and component costs, but also Nintendo’s ongoing efforts to remain competitive in an increasingly accessory-heavy gaming ecosystem.

Nintendo acknowledged the frustration caused by the delayed pre-order timeline, stating:

“We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing.”

Still, with launch day set for June 5, excitement is building fast. Nintendo fans can expect an enhanced gaming experience with the Switch 2, powered by upgraded hardware and bolstered by new titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, both designed to showcase the next level of portable and console gameplay.

With pre-orders just around the corner, and the promise of innovations in multiplayer, visuals, and accessories, Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a defining release for 2025—and one that’s already sparking nostalgia, thanks to callbacks like Paul Rudd’s retro-inspired commercial.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders: When and Where to Order

As anticipation builds for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, major retailers across the U.S. are opening up pre-orders — and they’re moving fast. Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can reserve your console, games, and accessories:

Best Buy

Pre-order Start Time:

Best Buy will open pre-orders for the Switch 2 console, games, and accessories at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday through its mobile app and website, the company announced in a blog post.

In-Store Availability:

Physical stores will begin taking pre-orders for games and accessories during regular store hours on Thursday.

Launch Day Pickup:

Most Best Buy locations will open at midnight ET on June 5 for customers picking up their pre-orders.

Walmart

Pre-order Start Time:

Walmart also began accepting Switch 2 pre-orders online at midnight ET on Thursday, according to its website.

Delivery Perks:

Customers pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Mario Kart World Bundle may receive delivery by 9 a.m. local time in select areas.

Pricing:

Walmart is offering a slight discount compared to other retailers, listing the base console and bundle at $449 and $499, respectively, each 99 cents less than the standard MSRP.

Target

Pre-order Start Time:

Target’s online pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Bundle also began at 12 a.m. ET Thursday, per the product pages on its website.

Availability Warning:

Target warns that the bundle is “expected to sell out quickly,” so fans are advised to act fast.

GameStop

Pre-order Start Time:

GameStop is taking a different approach. The retailer will begin in-person pre-orders first, when stores open on Thursday morning. Online pre-orders will follow later at 11 a.m. ET.

Crowd Expectations:

Given the late online start, GameStop is expected to draw early morning crowds at its locations, with many fans likely lining up in advance to secure a unit before online inventory goes live.


Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
April 24, 2025
