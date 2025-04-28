Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Mobile Phones

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Tech Plunge
Published on

The tech world is abuzz today as Nothing prepares to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the latest addition to its expanding portfolio. The event, scheduled for Monday, April 28 at 6:30 PM IST, marks a significant step for Nothing’s CMF sub-brand, introducing its first-ever “Pro” model. The launch will be streamed live on the CMF by Nothing’s YouTube channel, offering fans and tech enthusiasts worldwide a front-row seat to the unveiling.

How to Watch the Livestream

Tech fans can tune into the CMF by Nothing YouTube channel to watch the live event. The coverage will not only showcase the Phone 2 Pro but also introduce new products, such as the CMF Buds 2, making it a dual launch event to watch out for.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected Features and Specifications

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is poised to introduce notable upgrades, positioning itself as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, a significant step up in performance, aiming to deliver a smoother and brighter user experience.

The smartphone will also debut the AI-powered Essential Space key, a feature first seen with the Nothing Phone 3a series earlier this year. This new addition suggests enhanced AI capabilities focused on better personalisation and usability.

On the photography front, the CMF Phone 2 Pro seems ready to impress. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of:

A 50MP main sensor for stunning detail,

A 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and

An 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 119.5-degree field of view.

Such a camera configuration suggests that Nothing’s primary focus is on versatile mobile photography, catering to both everyday users and photography enthusiasts.

CMF by Nothing to Launch Phone 2 Pro on April 28, Alongside New Audio Devices

Display and Design Upgrades

A 120Hz AMOLED display is expected to further enhance the user experience, delivering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Protection is likely provided by Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear. Design teasers suggest a sleeker, more refined finish compared to its predecessor, enhancing the premium feel of the device.

Pricing Expectations

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is rumoured to be priced at around ₹20,000 for the base model, which is expected to include 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If accurate, this pricing would place the Phone 2 Pro as a highly competitive option in the value-for-money segment.

CMF Buds 2 Launch Alongside

Along with the Phone 2 Pro, CMF by Nothing is also set to unveil the CMF Buds 2. Early teasers show that the new earbuds will retain the Smart Dial feature for adjusting active noise cancellation (ANC) and other sound settings — a signature innovation carried over from the Buds Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro’s launch is more than just a product drop — it’s a declaration of Nothing’s growing ambitions in India and globally. With promising specifications, thoughtful design, and aggressive pricing, the Phone 2 Pro could very well be a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone market.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and a full breakdown of everything announced at today’s event!


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million Sotheby's Michael Jordan Babe Ruth Diego Maradona

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million
By April 26, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy Lead Netflix’s Haunting New Drama ‘Sirens’ Kevin Bacon Molly Smith Metzler

Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy Lead Netflix’s Haunting New Drama ‘Sirens’
By April 26, 2025
‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood

‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood
By April 26, 2025
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
By April 26, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use TikTok creator Kelley Heyer U.S. copyright law

TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use
By April 23, 2025
Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk's DOGE Role And Political Backlash Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump Tariff

Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Role And Political Backlash
By April 23, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Hip Hop/ Rap

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
To Top
Loading...