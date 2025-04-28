Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

The tech world is abuzz today as Nothing prepares to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the latest addition to its expanding portfolio. The event, scheduled for Monday, April 28 at 6:30 PM IST, marks a significant step for Nothing’s CMF sub-brand, introducing its first-ever “Pro” model. The launch will be streamed live on the CMF by Nothing’s YouTube channel, offering fans and tech enthusiasts worldwide a front-row seat to the unveiling.

How to Watch the Livestream

Tech fans can tune into the CMF by Nothing YouTube channel to watch the live event. The coverage will not only showcase the Phone 2 Pro but also introduce new products, such as the CMF Buds 2, making it a dual launch event to watch out for.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected Features and Specifications

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is poised to introduce notable upgrades, positioning itself as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, a significant step up in performance, aiming to deliver a smoother and brighter user experience.

The smartphone will also debut the AI-powered Essential Space key, a feature first seen with the Nothing Phone 3a series earlier this year. This new addition suggests enhanced AI capabilities focused on better personalisation and usability.

On the photography front, the CMF Phone 2 Pro seems ready to impress. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of:

A 50MP main sensor for stunning detail,

A 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and

An 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 119.5-degree field of view.

Such a camera configuration suggests that Nothing’s primary focus is on versatile mobile photography, catering to both everyday users and photography enthusiasts.

Display and Design Upgrades

A 120Hz AMOLED display is expected to further enhance the user experience, delivering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Protection is likely provided by Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear. Design teasers suggest a sleeker, more refined finish compared to its predecessor, enhancing the premium feel of the device.

Pricing Expectations

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is rumoured to be priced at around ₹20,000 for the base model, which is expected to include 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If accurate, this pricing would place the Phone 2 Pro as a highly competitive option in the value-for-money segment.

CMF Buds 2 Launch Alongside

Along with the Phone 2 Pro, CMF by Nothing is also set to unveil the CMF Buds 2. Early teasers show that the new earbuds will retain the Smart Dial feature for adjusting active noise cancellation (ANC) and other sound settings — a signature innovation carried over from the Buds Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro’s launch is more than just a product drop — it’s a declaration of Nothing’s growing ambitions in India and globally. With promising specifications, thoughtful design, and aggressive pricing, the Phone 2 Pro could very well be a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone market.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and a full breakdown of everything announced at today’s event!