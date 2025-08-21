Connect with us

Sony Raises PlayStation 5 Prices in the US as Tariff Tensions Mount

Sony has announced a price increase for its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States, marking a fresh challenge for gamers already grappling with the rising cost of gaming. Starting August 21, the base model PS5 will retail at $499.99, while the premium PS5 Pro will climb to $749.99 — an increase of around $50 across all models.

The Japanese tech giant attributed the hike to rising operating costs and tariff concerns, as the US market adjusts to President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade measures that have affected imports from key trading partners, including Japan.



Tariffs Drive Higher Console Costs

The United States currently imposes a 15% tariff on Japanese imports, a factor weighing heavily on consumer electronics brands. Isabelle Tomatis, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s vice president of global marketing, explained in a blog post that while the decision was “difficult,” it was unavoidable in today’s “challenging economic environment”, led by the US tariffs.

The company clarified that PS5 accessories would remain at their current price points, and no immediate changes are planned for other international markets.

Sony had already raised prices for the PS5 across the UK and Europe earlier this year, citing high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.

A Broader Trend in Gaming

The price hike reflects a broader trend across the gaming industry. Nintendo recently increased the cost of its original Switch console, with new titles like Mario Kart World drawing criticism for carrying a hefty £75 price tag. Microsoft also adjusted its pricing for Xbox consoles and accessories in various regions this year.

Gaming is not the only sector feeling the pinch. Major global brands have echoed similar warnings about tariffs. Adidas projected an additional €200m ($232.9m) in costs this year due to US tariffs, while Nike said import taxes could add about $1bn to its expenses.

Even outside tech and retail, giants like Home Depot have warned of inevitable price rises in the coming months, with executives citing tariffs as a key driver.

 

What It Means for Gamers

For American consumers, the PS5’s new price point raises fresh concerns about the affordability of gaming. With next-gen titles frequently priced at $70 and premium versions even higher, the overall cost of ownership continues to climb. The move may push some players toward subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, which offer bundled value despite rising hardware costs.

Sony’s decision underscores the increasingly global nature of gaming economics, where political decisions on tariffs and trade ripple down to everyday players. With inflationary pressures still looming, the PlayStation 5 price hike may not be the last adjustment gamers face in the US market.

For now, gamers preparing to buy a PS5 may want to act fast before the new pricing officially takes effect on August 21.


