Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial

Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial

Nintendo has tapped into pure ‘90s nostalgia — and everyone’s favourite ageless actor — to hype up the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2. Over the weekend, the gaming giant surprised fans by uploading a 34-year-old commercial for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) starring Paul Rudd to its official YouTube channel. But it didn’t stop there: Rudd has returned, in the very same outfit, to headline a brand-new sequel commercial for the Switch 2.

The new ad is a playful throwback to the original 1991 commercial, in which a young Paul Rudd could be seen playing SNES games with the kind of brooding coolness only the early ’90s could deliver. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed — Paul Rudd still looks remarkably the same, but this time, he’s behind the controller of Nintendo’s next-gen console, playing Mario Kart World via the all-new GameChat feature. Surrounded by celebrity friends in the ad, he laughs and trash-talks with the ease of someone who’s been gaming for decades, adding a warm, nostalgic vibe to the Switch 2 campaign.

Nintendo’s decision to reintroduce this iconic ad — and the actor who starred in it — is both a savvy marketing move and a love letter to long-time fans. As digital audiences crave both familiarity and authenticity, the callback to Paul Rudd’s SNES debut offers a powerful emotional anchor. It’s a reminder of how far gaming has come, while celebrating its roots.

The retro-to-modern campaign arrives as Nintendo ramps up anticipation for the Switch 2, set to launch on June 5. The company has already hosted a livestream to showcase the console’s flagship title, Mario Kart World, revealing new gameplay elements such as fresh courses, unique power-up items, and features like Smart Steering for players who need a bit of help staying on track. The new GameChat functionality also promises to bring a more connected, social experience to Nintendo’s famously family-friendly ecosystem.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GamesRadar+ (@gamesradar)

Pre-orders for the Switch 2 open on April 24, and fans are already buzzing about what else Nintendo might reveal in the lead-up to launch. If the Paul Rudd campaign is any indication, the brand is leaning heavily into sentimentality and star power — a combination that seems to be working.

This clever blend of past and present emerges at a time when nostalgia marketing is reaching new heights across various media. For Nintendo, a company with decades of history and a fiercely loyal fan base, it’s a golden opportunity to link generations of players. Whether you remember Rudd from his SNES days or you’re just now joining the Nintendo fold, there’s something universally charming about this rebooted campaign.

With Paul Rudd leading the way, it looks like Nintendo’s Switch 2 isn’t just about cutting-edge gameplay — it’s about bringing the joy of gaming full circle.


