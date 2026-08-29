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Ottawa Wants to Dump Trump Avenue, How About Taco Avenue?

Canada Ottawa Wants to Dump Trump Avenue And Taco Avenue Lake Ontario

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Ottawa Wants to Dump Trump Avenue, How About Taco Avenue?

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A street named after Donald Trump in Ottawa could soon get a new identity, with proposed replacements ranging from Obama Avenue to the tongue-in-cheek Taco Avenue.

A street-name fight in Canada has suddenly become another flashpoint in the increasingly tense relationship between Ottawa and Washington.

Ottawa City Council has unanimously voted to take the first step toward potentially renaming Trump Avenue, a residential road in the city’s Central Park neighborhood that has carried the U.S. president’s name for about 25 years.

And the proposed alternatives are already turning heads.

Among the suggestions reportedly being floated are Obama Avenue, Ontario Avenue, Canada Avenue, Beaver Avenue, Canada Goose Avenue and Pelosi Avenue. The most provocative option may be Taco Avenue, a political joke built around the phrase “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Why Does Ottawa Want to Rename Trump Avenue?

The street was named Trump Avenue decades ago as part of Central Park’s New York-themed development. The neighborhood contains several other references to New York, including Staten Way, Madison Park and Gotham Private.

But the political climate between Canada and the United States has changed dramatically.

With Donald Trump repeatedly criticizing Canada and the two countries locked in disputes over trade and tariffs, some Ottawa officials now argue that having a street named after Trump is no longer appropriate.

Ottawa City Councilor Tim Tierney said the issue has returned to the political spotlight after Trump’s controversial move to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”

Other proposed names reportedly include Gulf of Mexico Avenue, Canada Goose Avenue and even Rosie O’Donnell Avenue, referencing Trump’s long-running feud with the comedian.

The unusual list has transformed what could otherwise be a routine municipal naming debate into an internet-ready political spectacle.

Taco Avenue Could Become the Viral Favorite

The proposed Taco Avenue name is particularly likely to attract attention.

According to Tierney, the suggestion plays on the acronym “TACO,” meaning “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Whether such a politically charged name would survive the official naming process is another question entirely.

The councilor also stressed that the process is far from complete.

More than half of the households on Trump Avenue would need to support a name change. Any replacement name would then face its own public-engagement process.

Residents are unlikely to see a new street sign anytime soon, with the process not expected to move forward until after Ottawa’s municipal elections at the end of October.

Residents Have Already Rejected a Name Change Once

This isn’t the first attempt to erase Trump’s name from the Ottawa street.

In 2021, the 62 households living on Trump Avenue were asked whether they wanted the road renamed. The result was effectively a deadlock: 21 residents voted for a change, 21 voted against it, and 20 did not vote.

Tierney said opposition wasn’t necessarily driven by support for Trump. Some residents simply didn’t want to deal with the considerable inconvenience of changing their addresses.

The latest push, however, comes amid much sharper Canada-U.S. tensions.

Councilor Says Trade Matters More Than Street Names

Despite the political theater surrounding the proposals, Tim Tierney has warned that the name debate shouldn’t distract from the more serious disputes between the neighboring countries.

He characterized the fight over geographical names as a distraction from negotiations over trade and tariffs.

That could prove to be the most important point in the entire controversy.

For now, Trump Avenue remains Trump Avenue. But if Ottawa residents ultimately approve a change, the street could soon have a name ranging from diplomatic Ontario Avenue or Canada Avenue to deliberately provocative.

And if Taco Avenue wins, one Ottawa street could become an international punchline.

  • Canada Ottawa Wants to Dump Trump Avenue And Taco Avenue Lake Ontario
  • Canada Ottawa Wants to Dump Trump Avenue And Taco Avenue Lake Ontario

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