A bizarre new drug warning is putting Donald Trump’s face at the center of a serious public-health alert in the Netherlands. Dutch addiction and mental-health institute Trimbos Institute has issued a “Red Alert” after several ecstasy tablets shaped like Donald Trump’s head were submitted to drug-testing centers and found to contain a very high concentration of PMMA, a substance associated with potentially fatal overheating and overdose.

The institute’s warning is blunt: “Do not use this pill under any circumstance.”

Trump Pills Contain Dangerous PMMA

The ecstasy tablets feature a detailed depiction of Trump’s face on one side, while the reverse is stamped with “Trump” and “NL.” Trimbos, Netherlands, released photographs showing versions of the pills in different color combinations, including green and red and yellow and blue.

The major concern is not the unusual design but what is inside.

PMMA, or para-methoxymethamphetamine, is chemically related to MDMA, the primary psychoactive ingredient commonly associated with ecstasy. However, according to Trimbos, PMMA can take longer to produce noticeable effects and may not initially create the same stimulating sensation users expect from MDMA.

That delay can create a dangerous chain reaction.

Someone who believes a pill has not worked may take additional doses before the first substance has fully taken effect, significantly increasing the risk of poisoning or overdose.

Trimbos warned that PMMA-containing tablets can cause symptoms including nausea, a rapid heart rate and seizures, while dangerously raising body temperature.

‘Potentially Fatal’ Overheating Warning

The institute said consuming the Trump-shaped pills could result in severe overheating with potentially fatal consequences.

The alert comes after several tablets were handed in at Dutch drug-testing centers during August. Officials have not reported confirmed deaths or serious illnesses linked to the specific pills.

Trimbos spokesperson Anniek Groothuis told the Associated Press that the institute was not aware of victims in whose blood PMMA had been detected.

That does not lessen the warning, however, because the tablets’ unusually high PMMA content creates a potentially serious health risk.

Ecstasy Remains Popular in the Netherlands

Although producing, selling and consuming ecstasy is illegal in the Netherlands, the drug remains widely associated with the country’s nightlife, clubs and festivals.

A Dutch government report cited by the institute previously found that hundreds of thousands of people had used ecstasy, demonstrating the scale of the potential audience for contaminated or unusually potent tablets.

The Trimbos warning is therefore aimed at preventing people from assuming that familiar-looking ecstasy pills are safe simply because of their branding or appearance.

Trump Pills Have Appeared Before

This isn’t the first time Trump’s distinctive face image has been turned into an ecstasy tablet design.

German authorities seized thousands of orange-colored Trump-shaped tablets in 2017. At the time, police believed the pills were being promoted online with a slogan parodying Trump’s political messaging.

Similar Trump-branded tablets also surfaced at a UK music festival in 2018. Drug-testing organization The Loop reportedly found that some contained substantially more MDMA than an average adult dose.

Trump-themed pills were later reported in the United States, including tablets discovered in Florida and Indiana.

The latest Dutch alert, however, stands out because of the PMMA content and the institute’s unusually direct warning.

A Dangerous Pill Behind a Viral Design

The Trump-shaped tablets may look like another bizarre example of drug culture borrowing imagery from politics, but Dutch officials are urging people not to treat them as a novelty.

The warning highlights a larger danger surrounding illicit recreational drugs: appearance, logos and names cannot reliably reveal what a pill contains.

With PMMA capable of producing delayed effects and dangerous overheating, taking additional tablets can make an already hazardous situation far worse.

For now, Trimbos’ message is unequivocal: the Trump pills identified in the Netherlands should not be consumed.