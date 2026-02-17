Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84, Leaving Legacy That Reshaped Civil Rights and American Politics

More in News
Hollywood
How Robert Duvall Became a Hollywood Legend: From The Godfather to Oscar Glory
Few actors in cinematic history have demonstrated the versatility, intensity, and longevity of Robert Duvall. With...
Climate Change
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County, California, on the morning of February...
Clothing & Apparel
American Eagle Goes Global With India-Led Denim Campaign Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya
Global fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters has unveiled its latest “Great Jeans for Everyone” campaign in...
Anthropic
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning BreakthroughBy Tech Plunge
A standout feature of Claude Sonnet 4.6 is its 1 million token context window, currently available...
Big Tech
Palantir Relocates Headquarters From Denver to Miami in Strategic ShiftBy Tech Plunge
Data analytics powerhouse Palantir Technologies has officially announced it is relocating its headquarters from Denver to...
E! News
Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Mardi Gras After Weeklong Bar Crawl in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf made headlines during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after being arrested on battery...
Gigs
Bruce Springsteen Announces ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ U.S. Tour With The E Street BandBy Sound Plunge
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen is hitting the road once again with the E Street Band for...
News
Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of Epstein Files ‘Cover-Up’ Amid Ongoing Probe
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused the administration of Donald Trump of deliberately...
News
Trump Pays Tribute to Jesse Jackson, Defends Record Amid Racism Criticism
Donald Trump paid tribute to legendary civil rights activist Jesse Jackson following his death at 84,...
Hip Hop/ Rap
Rick Ross Reignites Drake Drama With Surprise Performance of Classic CollaborationBy Sound Plunge
Rick Ross has reignited conversation around his strained relationship with Drake after performing their iconic collaboration...
