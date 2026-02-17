Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84, Leaving Legacy That Reshaped Civil Rights and American Politics

Jesse Jackson, one of the most influential civil rights figures in modern American history, has died at the age of 84. His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after battling progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative disease.

Jesse Jackson’s death marks the end of a decades-long career that reshaped American politics, empowered marginalized communities, and expanded the reach of the civil rights movement beyond protest into mainstream political influence.

From Civil Rights Activist to National Political Force

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson rose to prominence during the civil rights era as a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr.. Jesse Jackson worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, participating in demonstrations, organizing economic empowerment programs, and advocating for racial equality.

Following King’s assassination in 1968, Jesse Jackson continued the mission, founding organizations dedicated to economic justice and social equality. His activism evolved into political leadership, culminating in his groundbreaking presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.

Jackson’s 1988 campaign was historic, winning multiple primaries and millions of votes. He became the first African American candidate to achieve significant success in a major party’s presidential primary, paving the way for future leaders like Barack Obama.

Champion of Equality and Multiracial Democracy

Throughout his career, Jesse Jackson emphasized unity across racial and economic lines. He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which focused on social justice, voter registration, and economic inclusion.

Jackson’s powerful speeches inspired millions, including his iconic “Keep Hope Alive” message, which became a defining phrase of political activism. His advocacy extended beyond U.S. borders, helping negotiate the release of American prisoners overseas and promoting global human rights.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his efforts to advance justice and equality.

Tributes Pour In From Leaders and Activists

Tributes from across political and cultural spheres highlighted Jackson’s transformative influence. Al Sharpton described him as a mentor and a “transformative leader” who shaped laws, policies, and generations of activists.

Jackson’s family remembered him as a “servant leader” whose lifelong commitment to justice uplifted millions worldwide. Public memorial services are expected to take place in Chicago, where Jackson spent much of his life organizing and advocating for civil rights.

A Lasting Legacy That Changed America

Jackson’s influence extended far beyond civil rights demonstrations. He played a crucial role in bringing diverse communities into the political process, encouraging voter participation and expanding representation.

His presidential campaigns broke barriers, proving that African American candidates could compete at the highest levels of American politics. His work helped redefine the Democratic Party’s focus on inclusion, economic justice, and multiracial democracy.

Even in his later years, Jackson remained a respected elder statesman and symbol of perseverance in the fight for equality.

Remembering a Voice That Inspired Generations

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s passing marks the loss of a towering figure in American history. His leadership, courage, and vision helped transform the nation’s political and social landscape.

His message of hope, equality, and unity continues to inspire activists and leaders worldwide—ensuring his legacy will endure for generations to come.