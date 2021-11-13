SC asks Centre to come up with emergency plan to tackle Delhi Pollution

The Supreme Court on Saturday raised alarm over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital and slammed both the Central and Delhi government for their lack of adequate action to curb the menace.









CJI N V Ramana-led Supreme Court bench further asked the centre to come up with an immediate plan to improve the air quality in Delhi.

“You tell us how do you plan to take emergency measures? Two days lockdown? What is your emergency plan on lowering AQI (Air Quality Index) levels,” Chief Justice NV Ramana said.

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that air pollution is a serious situation, and the deteriorating air quality had compelled people to wear masks even at home.

“You see how bad the situation is….even in our houses, we are wearing masks,” the CJI said, according to Bar and Bench.

The bench also asked the Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects.

The Supreme Court also observed that it has become a fashion to bash the farmers whether it’s Delhi govt or someone else. It said that there are two lakh machines available for stubble burning which farmers cannot afford it.

“Why are you projecting like pollution is because of farmers? It is only a certain percentage of pollution. What about the rest? What are you doing to control the pollution in Delhi? We have nothing to do with government ….state or centre. You tell us what is your proper plan…not about 2-3 days,” Chief Justice said.