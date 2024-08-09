Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is set to host a special screening of the Hindi movie Laapataa Ladies for Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry on Friday. The screening, part of the CJI’s year-round gender sensitisation initiative at the Supreme Court, will take place in the auditorium of the top court’s administrative building complex. Notably, Bollywood veteran Aamir Khan, who produced the film, along with its director, Kiran Rao, will attend the event.

Movie “Laapataa Ladies” to be screened at the #SupremeCourt tomorrow as part of gender sensitisation training. Movie director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan to be present for interaction. pic.twitter.com/XaBlrcGrsp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 8, 2024

The idea for the screening originated from CJI Chandrachud’s wife, Kalpana Das after she and her staff watched the film. She recognized its potential to contribute to the ongoing gender sensitisation efforts within the court. The CJI emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, “It is my initiative to sensitise the Supreme Court staff, and that is why this screening. There are many such things happening in the Supreme Court which is often not publicised.”









In addition to the screening, CJI Chandrachud highlighted other recent initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of Supreme Court staff, including the establishment of a round-the-clock Ayurvedic clinic for treatment and relaxation.

Laapataa Ladies, which is currently streaming on Netflix, received widespread acclaim upon its theatrical release on March 1. The film was also showcased at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023, further solidifying its critical success.

The screening of Laapataa Ladies not only underscores the Supreme Court’s commitment to gender sensitisation but also serves as an opportunity for the judiciary to engage in a shared cultural experience. With the presence of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the event is set to be a significant and memorable occasion.