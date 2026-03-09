Connect with us
George Russell Triumphs at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Secures Stunning One-Two

George Russell Triumphs at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Secures Stunning One-Two

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix delivered high drama, surprise performances, and an early championship statement as George Russell powered to victory for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the opening race of the Formula One season.

George Russell led home teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to secure a dominant Mercedes one-two finish at the Australian GP’s Albert Park Circuit, marking a strong start to the sport’s new technical era.

The British driver crossed the line after 58 laps ahead of Kimi Antonelli, while Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Scuderia Ferrari. This with Lewis Hamilton at a close P4.

Mercedes Sets the Pace in New F1 Era

George Russell’s victory came after a tense early battle with Charles Leclerc, who briefly grabbed the race lead during the opening laps following an aggressive start from fourth on the grid. The pair exchanged positions before Mercedes ultimately gained control of the race.

Strategic decisions played a key role. Ferrari opted not to pit during a virtual safety car period, a call that allowed Mercedes to build a decisive advantage once racing resumed.

Russell later maintained a comfortable gap to Antonelli, who delivered an impressive performance in just his early outings in Formula 1.

The result also marked a significant milestone for George Russell, who now leads the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship for the first time in his career.

Ferrari Close Behind, but Strategy Questions Remain

Behind the Mercedes duo, Ferrari showed strong pace at the Australian GP 2026 but ultimately had to settle for third and fourth. Charles Leclerc secured the final podium position ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth after closing the gap in the final laps.

Lewis Hamilton appeared to have the pace to challenge for the podium, but the race ended before he could mount a decisive attack.

Despite the missed opportunity, Ferrari’s competitiveness suggests they could challenge Mercedes as the season progresses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Midfield Battles and Rookie Breakthroughs

The race also featured intense battles throughout the field. Defending world champion Lando Norris finished fifth for McLaren, successfully holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, who recovered from the back of the grid to finish sixth.

Meanwhile, rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed on his Formula 1 debut by finishing eighth for Racing Bulls, becoming one of the youngest drivers ever to score points in the championship.

Another milestone came for the Audi F1 Team, as driver Gabriel Bortoleto secured points in the manufacturer’s first Formula 1 race.

Heartbreak for Home Favorite Oscar Piastri

The race began with disappointment for local fans after Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren during the formation lap. The hometown hero lost control exiting a corner and hit the wall before the race had officially begun, forcing him out of his home grand prix.

Several other drivers also failed to finish, including Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, highlighting the challenges teams face early in the new season.

A Championship Battle Begins

With Mercedes starting the season with a commanding performance, the team has immediately positioned itself as the early favorite for the 2026 championship.

However, with Ferrari showing competitive pace at the Australian GP and rivals like Red Bull and McLaren expected to improve, the title race is likely far from settled.

The Formula 1 calendar now moves quickly to the next round, where teams will aim to close the gap and challenge Mercedes’ early dominance.

Loading...