Ferrari Jokes About ‘Mario Kart’ After Charles Leclerc’s Viral F1 Comment

Formula 1 fans were entertained after Charles Leclerc compared the sport’s new power boost system to the famous video game Mario Kart 64.

The remark came during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where drivers experimented with newly introduced overtake and boost modes that temporarily increase engine power.

Charles Leclerc joked that activating the feature felt similar to picking up a “mushroom” power-up in Mario Kart, a reference that quickly spread across social media and the Formula 1 community.

Ferrari’s Viral Social Media Response

Charles Leclerc’s team, Scuderia Ferrari, leaned into the humor with a clever social media video that delighted fans.

In the short clip, Leclerc appears to press a sequence of buttons on his steering wheel before the display briefly shows an image from Mario Kart on the screen. The playful moment was clearly staged as a joke rather than an actual game running inside the car’s electronics.

Fans quickly embraced the video, praising Ferrari’s sense of humor and ability to connect with younger audiences through gaming culture.

New Rules Changing the Racing Experience

The comparison highlights how recent technical changes in Formula One have altered the racing dynamic.

Drivers now have greater control over energy deployment and overtaking systems, allowing them to trigger bursts of power during key moments in a race. While these changes aim to improve overtaking and create more exciting battles, some drivers feel the mechanics can resemble gameplay features from racing simulators.

For spectators, the new system has produced intense wheel-to-wheel action, particularly during the opening laps of races.

Drivers Share Mixed Opinions

Leclerc is not the only driver to draw comparisons between the new rules and video games.

Sergio Perez suggested that the racing can feel somewhat artificial when overtakes rely heavily on button-activated boosts. Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen joked that he had been practicing Mario Kart instead of using his racing simulator.

Despite the playful comments, drivers acknowledge that adapting to the new systems will take time as teams continue to refine their strategies.

Preparing for the Next Race

Following the season opener, teams are now preparing for the next round of the championship at the Chinese Grand Prix, where the new regulations will again be tested.

With the addition of a sprint race format and limited practice sessions, drivers must quickly find the best setups for their cars while mastering the new power deployment features.

While comparisons to video games may be lighthearted, the technological complexity behind modern Formula 1 cars remains immense.

Still, Ferrari’s playful response proves that even in the high-pressure world of elite motorsport, there is room for humor — especially when the internet decides that Formula 1 suddenly feels a little like Mario Kart.