Aston Martin Drivers Fear Injury as Honda Engine Crisis Rocks Start of 2026 F1 Season

The highly anticipated partnership between Aston Martin F1 Team and Honda has stumbled out of the gate at the start of the Formula One 2026 season, raising serious concerns about reliability and driver safety. Veteran driver Fernando Alonso reportedly believes he cannot safely complete more than 25 consecutive laps, while teammate Lance Stroll estimates his limit is around 15 laps before serious injury risks arise.

After just the opening practice sessions ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the team is struggling with severe power-unit issues that could prevent both cars from completing the race weekend. The biggest worry, however, is the intense vibration from the Honda engine that drivers say could potentially cause permanent nerve damage to their hands.

Extreme Vibrations Creating Safety Concerns

The root of the issue lies in the new Honda power unit’s vibrations, which travel from the engine through the chassis and into the steering system. According to team leadership, the rigid carbon-fiber chassis amplifies these vibrations rather than absorbing them.

The consequences have already been visible on track. Engineers reported components such as mirrors and taillights shaking loose during practice sessions. But the larger concern is the impact on the drivers themselves.

The vibrations travel directly through the steering wheel into the driver’s fingers and hands, which can lead to numbness or long-term nerve damage during extended runs. As a result, Aston Martin has had to carefully limit the number of laps its cars run during practice.

Battery Failures Add to the Crisis

Compounding the problem is a fragile hybrid battery system that has already suffered multiple failures. The team arrived in Australia with only four batteries for the weekend—two for each car—but early issues forced engineers to discard half of them.

That leaves just two operational batteries for the rest of the event. Under Formula 1 regulations, teams are restricted to using a limited number of batteries across the entire season, meaning replacements are not readily available.

Even if the vibration issue is partially controlled, another battery failure could prevent one or both cars from competing in the race.

Why Honda Fell Behind Rivals

The crisis is also linked to Honda’s complicated history in Formula One. The manufacturer initially withdrew from the sport after the 2021 season before reversing course to return for the 2026 engine regulations.

During that break, many of the engineers responsible for Honda’s championship-winning power units—used by Red Bull Racing in multiple title victories—moved to other projects within the company or left the motorsport division entirely.

When Honda restarted its Formula One program, it reportedly had only a fraction of the experienced workforce that had previously built its dominant engines.

A Difficult Road Ahead for Aston Martin

For Aston Martin, the early setback is particularly disappointing. The team invested heavily in its 2026 project and brought in legendary designer Adrian Newey to lead the technical program.

However, until the vibration issue is solved, the team cannot fully test the car’s performance or gather enough data to improve its competitiveness.

With the season just beginning, Aston Martin and Honda now face an urgent challenge: fix the reliability problems quickly—or risk seeing their championship ambitions collapse before the first race is even complete.