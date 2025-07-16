Connect with us

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors

The rumors are true—sort of. Mattel’s iconic card game UNO is headed to Las Vegas, but not in the way many speculated. After weeks of buzz and whispers about a potential UNO casino game, the brand has confirmed that it’s launching the UNO Social Club at the legendary Palms Casino Resort — but not on the casino floor.

Instead of slot machines and high-stakes bets, the UNO Social Club promises interactive fun, vibrant aesthetics, and live gameplay experiences, all inspired by the classic game known for its wild cards and family feuds. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning,” said Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel. “We want to create unforgettable memories through gameplay and bring people together in a completely new way.”



What is the UNO Social Club?

Located inside the newly revamped Palms, the UNO Social Club is a bold new concept that blends immersive entertainment, bold visuals, and nostalgic game night vibes. It’s designed not as a gambling space, but as a live social experience—perfect for fans of the game, casual visitors, and partygoers looking for something uniquely Vegas.

Inside, guests will find themed decor with UNO’s signature color palette — red, blue, yellow, and green — along with oversized cards, photo ops, curated cocktails, and interactive play zones where visitors can challenge friends, strangers, or even Mattel-hosted champions.

No, You Won’t Be Betting on UNO

Responding to fan speculation, the brand recently shared a cheeky clarification via Las Vegas Locally, saying that UNO would not be featured on the gambling floor. “Casino security just isn’t ready for the intensity of UNO matches,” the company joked, acknowledging the passionate energy fans bring to the card game.

So while there won’t be UNO chips on blackjack tables, the concept still brings something fresh and exciting to the Vegas strip — a social gaming experience that invites connection rather than competition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNO (@uno)

Stay in an UNO Suite

To celebrate the launch, Mattel is hosting a contest through July 19, giving fans the chance to win a weekend stay in an UNO-themed suite at the Palms. The exclusive suite boasts bold, playful interiors inspired by the game’s iconic design — think color-block walls, giant cards, and maybe even a Draw Four minibar.

Game Night, Vegas Style

The UNO Social Club signals a broader push from Mattel to reimagine its brands for immersive lifestyle experiences. With Barbie’s box office domination and Hot Wheels City events already underway, UNO is the next logical step in Mattel’s growing edutainment-meets-experiential empire.

So, no, you can’t place bets on Wild Draw Fours just yet. But at the UNO Social Club, you can toast to your reverse card wins in a suite as bold as the game itself.


