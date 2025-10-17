George Russell’s Mercedes Deal Ends Max Verstappen Speculation — For Now

After months of intense speculation, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has confirmed that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will continue racing for the team into the 2026 F1 season, ending talk of Max Verstappen potentially joining the former world champions — at least for now.

Team principal Toto Wolff announced the deal by saying that “confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if.” But for much of the season, the question of whether Mercedes might pull off a blockbuster signing of Max Verstappen loomed large.

Despite Toto Wolff’s repeated denials earlier in the year, it was no secret that Mercedes had been exploring ways to lure Max Verstappen away from Red Bull. Sources confirmed that talks between the two camps did occur, though they ultimately led nowhere.

Russell Proves His Worth Amid Pressure

For George Russell, the confirmation comes as vindication after months of speculation that placed him under a microscope. The 26-year-old Briton has been in top form this season, delivering strong performances and a victory in Canada, where he outpaced both Verstappen and his rookie teammate, Antonelli.

At the time, George Russell acknowledged the uncertainty but remained confident: “It’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But if I’m performing as I am, what have I got to be concerned about?”

Russell’s composure has paid off. Despite Mercedes’ interest in Verstappen, Wolff has rewarded consistency, leadership, and loyalty — particularly after the departure of Lewis Hamilton last year.

Behind the scenes, however, Russell admitted the past six months were “conflicting,” describing how “interests were not always aligned.” With the Verstappen saga now behind him, Russell has secured a multi-year deal, though Mercedes has not disclosed exact terms or duration.

Max Verstappen Still Holds the Cards

While the announcement solidifies Mercedes’ 2026 plans, it doesn’t eliminate the long-term intrigue surrounding Verstappen’s future. The Dutchman, a four-time world champion, has faced frustration amid Red Bull’s recent drop in performance. Despite his contract running until 2028, insiders believe that if Red Bull’s struggles continue, Verstappen could still seek a change.

Mercedes’ 2026 prospects depend heavily on the new F1 regulations, including overhauled hybrid power units and sustainable fuels. Wolff has reportedly ensured Russell’s contract includes flexibility clauses in case Mercedes fails to remain competitive under the new rules — a sign that both sides are keeping their options open.

For now, George Russell can breathe easier, and Mercedes can focus on development rather than speculation. But Toto Wolff’s interest in Max Verstappen hasn’t disappeared — it’s only been delayed. As the F1 landscape prepares for a seismic shift in 2026, the balance of power could once again shift dramatically. “Our sport is constant pressure,” Toto Wolff said. “When you’re in a comfort zone, sometimes that’s more detrimental than having a bit of tension in the system.”

With Mercedes betting on George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and Max Verstappen watching from afar, Formula 1’s next great rivalry may have only just begun.