George Russell Dominates Singapore Grand Prix as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship

George Russell delivered a masterclass at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, storming to victory at the Singapore Grand Prix and claiming his second win of the 2025 Formula One season. While Russell led from lights to flag, the bigger headline was McLaren sealing the 2025 Constructors’ Championship with six races still left on the calendar.

The British team’s duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris scored enough points to secure the title despite a tense start to the race that saw them collide. Lando Norris, who started behind his teammate, made a lightning getaway to slip past Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri but clipped the Australian’s car in the process, damaging his own front wing.

“I mean, that wasn’t very teamlike, but sure,” an audibly frustrated Oscar Piastri said over the radio.







Lando Norris later downplayed the incident, citing slippery conditions: “It’s racing. I put it on the inside, had a little correction and yeah, that’s it.” Piastri adopted a calmer tone after the race, admitting he needed to watch the replay before making judgments.

Despite the clash, McLaren still left Singapore with the constructors’ crown wrapped up—a testament to the team’s resurgence this season. Lando Norris ultimately finished third behind Max Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri came home in fourth after a slow five-second pit stop effectively ended his podium hopes.

Up front, George Russell built a commanding lead over Max Verstappen, who complained on team radio about his car’s handling. Even as Lando Norris closed in during the final laps, Max Verstappen found enough pace to fend off the Briton and secure second place.

The drivers’ championship remains very much alive, with Oscar Piastri holding a slender 22-point lead over Norris. Their on-track rivalry—underscored by Sunday’s first-lap contact—adds fresh drama to the final stretch of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

For McLaren, the early constructors’ triumph signals a historic turnaround. After years of rebuilding, the Woking-based outfit has returned to the summit of F1, outpacing Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari in both pace and reliability.

George Russell, meanwhile, reminded everyone of his own title credentials with a faultless drive: “We had the pace today. The team gave me an incredible car and it’s just brilliant to win here,” he said in the post-race press conference.

As the championship heads to its next round, all eyes will be on whether Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris can manage their rivalry—and whether George Russell’s late-season surge can shake up the drivers’ standings.