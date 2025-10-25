Mexico City GP: Verstappen Fastest in Practice as McLaren Battle Balance Woes

Max Verstappen topped Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix, clocking the fastest time ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. On the surface, it looked like another dominant start from the Dutch star. However, Verstappen insisted Red Bull is in trouble.

He reported “zero grip” on longer race-paced simulations, describing the handling as “like driving on ice.” Despite a quick lap on soft tyres, his upgraded Red Bull behaved unpredictably over distance, raising alarms for Sunday.

“We managed a good short-run lap. Everything else was terrible,” Max Verstappen said. “You’re not going to win the race like that.”

Red Bull advisors echoed the concern, warning they must find answers fast if they hope to challenge McLaren and Ferrari over a full Grand Prix distance.

McLaren Chasing Balance: Norris Encouraged, Yet Cautious

Lando Norris returned to the cockpit after ceding FP1 to rookie Pato O’Ward, finishing fourth overall. Still, he wasn’t convinced McLaren had unlocked a strong qualifying setup.

“We’re already a bit behind,” Lando Norris admitted. “The balance is all over the place.”

Despite one-lap struggles, McLaren’s long-run pace turned heads across the paddock. Ferrari’s engineers even noted Lando Norris appeared “very fast” on sustained runs, hinting that race-day speed may once again be McLaren’s advantage.

Oscar Piastri’s day was significantly tougher. The championship leader finished down in 12th, blaming a “pretty average” soft-tyre lap for the deficit. Even so, he remained optimistic.

“We’ve got a good car underneath us,” Oscar Piastri insisted.

Ferrari and Mercedes in the Mix

Ferrari showed strong form in the thin high-altitude air, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and Charles Leclerc only 0.153 seconds shy of Verstappen. Mercedes enjoyed a productive day too, with rookie Kimi Antonelli impressing ahead of George Russell.

The battle is intensifying across the top eight, with mere tenths splitting the leading contenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Rookies Shine in Mexico Spotlight

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad impressed in FP1, finishing ahead of Yuki Tsunoda. His performance continues to fuel expectations that he will graduate to F1 in 2026.

No major incidents occurred, though Williams driver Alex Albon brushed the wall late in the session, leaving him 19th.

With Max Verstappen unsure of Red Bull’s race pace, Norris hungry to close his title deficit, and Ferrari threatening an upset, Saturday qualifying may hold the keys to victory.

One lap might decide the fate of the entire weekend in Mexico City.