Drake’s OVO and Red Bull Racing F1 Set to Launch High-Octane Partnership

Drake is taking his brand to the racetrack. The global music icon and fashion mogul’s lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (OVO) is reportedly gearing up to announce a partnership with Red Bull Racing, marking one of the most unexpected but culturally electric collaborations of 2025. With Formula 1’s global popularity reaching unprecedented heights and Drake’s OVO label cementing itself as a staple in streetwear and pop culture, the OVO x Red Bull Racing F1 partnership is being hailed as a strategic power move that blends luxury, speed, and style.

OVO Joins the F1 Grid

It is expected that the OVO-Red Bull collaboration will include limited-edition apparel, co-branded merchandise, and special events during select Grand Prix weekends. The move places OVO squarely into the high-octane world of motorsports, following similar lifestyle crossovers like Tommy Hilfiger’s partnership with the Cadillac F1 team for 2026.







Red Bull Racing, home to F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, is no stranger to innovative branding. But bringing in Drake’s OVO—recognized globally for its iconic owl logo and luxury streetwear aesthetics—adds a new layer of cultural capital to the paddock. The crossover is expected to attract a younger, more diverse audience to F1, continuing the sport’s push toward mainstream cultural integration.

Drake’s Fashion Empire Meets F1’s Global Stage

Drake’s rise from rapper to global business mogul has been mirrored by OVO’s evolution from concert merch to a high-end brand with flagship stores in Toronto, Los Angeles, London, and beyond. OVO has collaborated with Nike, Canada Goose, and Clarks—but this Red Bull Racing Drake alliance could be its most significant global leap yet.

The teasers have already begun appearing on social media. Fans spotted OVO-branded pit gear and apparel in behind-the-scenes footage from Red Bull Racing’s Monaco and Miami GP paddocks. The buzz points to a summer 2025 capsule drop, likely coinciding with marquee races like Silverstone or the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Culture Meets Competition

The collaboration is more than a fashion play—it’s a fusion of two cultural juggernauts. With F1 teams increasingly functioning like lifestyle brands and entertainers entering the world of sports investments and endorsements, Drake’s involvement with Red Bull F1 feels like the next natural evolution of celebrity-sports synergies.

Fans should prepare for OVO pit jackets, racing-inspired sneakers, and ultra-limited F1 gear drops—all with that signature Drake flair. The OVO x Red Bull Racing F1 partnership signals a new chapter in the marriage of hip-hop and high performance. Whether you’re a fan of lap times or rap lines, this collab is set to redefine what it means to be fast, fashionable, and first.