McLaren’s Title Double Turns Sour as Lando Norris’ Radio Message Reveals Growing Rift with Oscar Piastri

Formula 1

McLaren may have sealed back-to-back Constructors’ Championships at the Singapore Grand Prix, but beneath the celebrations lurked the unmistakable signs of a brewing rivalry between their two star drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. A single, curt team radio response from Norris could signal the start of an internal storm as the fight for the 2025 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship reaches its final stages.

The Singapore Flashpoint

Sunday night at Marina Bay should have been a straightforward run for the papaya team. Championship leader Oscar Piastri started ahead of his teammate after outqualifying him on Saturday. But a brilliant launch from Lando Norris put him immediately on Oscar Piastri’s tail. In the chaos of Turn 3, Norris made contact with both Piastri and Max Verstappen but held onto third place until the chequered flag.



The key moment, however, came over the radio. Lando Norris’ engineer, Will Joseph, asked if he was “willing to let Oscar pit the lap before you” to cover Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Norris’ answer was blunt: “Yep, err no. I would not.”

Experts called it “Monza all over again,” referring to the Italian Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri had to hand back second place to Lando Norris after a botched pit-stop.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship

McLaren’s ‘Papaya Rules’ Under Pressure

Team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown have insisted all season that their drivers are free to race under McLaren’s so-called “papaya rules.” But that approach is now visibly straining. Piastri voiced his anger on the radio after being forced off line at the start, echoing his frustration from Monza. By race end, he was calmer, but fans have already dubbed his social-media silence the start of an “evil Piastri era.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

McLaren’s leadership downplayed the incident, citing “heat of the moment” emotions. Stella told Sky Sports F1: “As usual, we’ll build from this and come back stronger. The drivers are a great foundational part of this team.”

But with just six races left, Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by only 22 points — and their once-friendly dynamic appears to be unravelling under title pressure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The Woking squad’s double title hopes now rest on its ability to manage two fiercely competitive drivers. Lando Norris has made clear he will not sacrifice strategy again, while Oscar Piastri seems increasingly unwilling to play second fiddle. The question is whether McLaren can avoid a full-blown intra-team civil war as both drivers chase their first world championship.

For fans, the drama has only added to one of the most thrilling F1 seasons in recent memory. For McLaren, however, Lando Norris’ Singapore radio message was more than just a soundbite — it was a warning shot.

Loading...