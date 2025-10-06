Lewis Hamilton Hit With Five-Second Penalty at Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton’s night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit ended in controversy as Formula 1 stewards handed the Ferrari driver a five-second time penalty for multiple track-limit infringements. The decision, announced shortly after the chequered flag, demoted the seven-time world champion from seventh to eighth place, placing him behind Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton had been nursing suspected brake issues in the final laps, losing time but clinging to position ahead of Alonso. The Briton finished just four-tenths ahead of his rival on track, but the penalty reversed their positions in the official classification.







Alonso’s Furious Reaction

The penalty came after Fernando Alonso repeatedly voiced his frustration over team radio in the closing moments of the race. “I cannot believe it,” the two-time champion fumed, questioning whether it was “safe to drive with no brakes” as Lewis Hamilton appeared to skirt track limits to maintain his advantage.

In calmer post-race comments to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Alonso said: “They told me about it two laps from the end, and I finished about a tenth behind him, so it was frustrating. But at the same time, it’s being investigated now because we all have to stay on track, with or without brakes.”

FIA Stewards Clarify Decision

According to the FIA’s report, Lewis Hamilton admitted to leaving the track on several occasions while trying to manage his brake issues. However, the stewards determined that the situation did not fall under the list of exemptions outlined in the Driving Standards Guidelines.

“This being said, after further investigation, the stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and applied the usual penalty for such type of infringement,” the report stated. Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari did not contest the ruling.

Impact on Championship Standings

The penalty increases Lewis Hamilton’s deficit to team-mate Charles Leclerc to 48 points in the drivers’ standings. Ferrari now holds only an eight-point advantage over Red Bull for third in the constructors’ championship, adding more pressure ahead of the next race.