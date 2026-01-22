Microsoft Switches F1 Allegiance From Alpine to Mercedes for 2026

In one of the most notable commercial moves ahead of Formula 1’s next technical era, Microsoft has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Mercedes, beginning with the 2026 F1 season. The technology giant ends a relationship with Alpine that dates back to 2012, when the Enstone-based outfit was still competing as Lotus, marking the end of a 13-year partnership following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

The Microsoft logo will make its debut on the Mercedes W17, prominently featured on the airbox, front wing endplates, and drivers’ race overalls—instantly aligning one of the world’s most recognisable tech brands with F1’s most successful modern-era team.

Beyond Branding: A Deep Technical Partnership

Unlike traditional title sponsorships, Microsoft’s move to Mercedes F1 comes with significant technical scope. According to the team, Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities will be integrated into Mercedes’ existing high-performance computing ecosystem, both at the factory and at trackside.

The partnership will support simulation workloads, performance analysis, race strategy modelling, and cross-team analytics, delivering scalable cloud resources and real-time insights during critical race moments. Mercedes confirmed it already uses Microsoft 365 and GitHub across its operations, but this expanded collaboration embeds Microsoft technology at the core of the team’s competitive processes.

Toto Wolff: “Innovation Is at the Heart of Our Sport”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff framed the deal as a natural alignment of philosophies. “Our sport is driven by those who lead through innovation,” Wolff said. “We are delighted to partner with Microsoft, one of the world’s foremost technology leaders. By putting Microsoft’s technology at the centre of how we operate as a team, we will create faster insights, smarter collaboration and new ways of working as we look ahead to the next generation in F1.”

That next generation arrives in 2026, when Formula 1 introduces sweeping regulation changes around power units and aerodynamics—making advanced data analysis and AI-driven decision-making more valuable than ever.

What It Means for Alpine and the Wider Grid

For Alpine, Microsoft’s departure represents a significant commercial loss as the team looks to rebuild its competitive and organisational structure. The French manufacturer will now need to secure a new technology partner capable of matching the scale and depth of Microsoft’s contribution.

Across the grid, the move underscores a broader trend: big tech’s growing influence in Formula 1. As teams seek marginal gains in simulation accuracy, strategy optimisation, and operational efficiency, partnerships with global technology leaders are increasingly central to success.

A Strategic Bet on Mercedes’ Future

Microsoft’s decision to back Mercedes F1 ahead of 2026 signals confidence in the team’s long-term vision and infrastructure. As Formula 1 enters a data-driven, AI-powered era, the Silver Arrows’ new alliance could prove as decisive off-track as any upgrade package is on it.

With cloud computing and cutting-edge analytics now woven into Mercedes’ DNA, the race for the future of Formula 1 has already begun—long before the lights go out in 2026.