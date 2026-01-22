Mercedes Reveal First Images of the W17 Ahead of F1’s New Era

Mercedes have offered fans a first glimpse of their 2026 Formula 1 challenger, unveiling initial images of the W17 complete with a refreshed livery in the team’s iconic silver and black colours. The reveal marks an early statement of intent as Formula 1 prepares for one of the most significant regulation changes in its history.

The Silver Arrows enter the new season on the back of a strong recovery in 2025, finishing second in the Constructors’ Championship, and will field an unchanged driver pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as they look to return to title contention.

Built for F1’s Sweeping 2026 Regulations

Like all cars built for the 2026 season, the Mercedes W17 has been designed under radically revised technical rules. The new regulations mandate smaller, narrower, and lighter cars, placing a premium on aerodynamic efficiency, power unit integration, and sustainable performance.

Mercedes Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff underlined the scale of the challenge ahead. “Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition,” he said. “The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance.”

Toto Wolff added that development of the W17 has been a fully integrated effort between Mercedes’ chassis base in Brackley and power unit headquarters in Brixworth, with a strong emphasis on long-term competitiveness.

Power Units, Sustainable Fuels, and Technology Push

A major pillar of Mercedes’ 2026 strategy is its continued collaboration with Petronas, focusing on next-generation power units and advanced sustainable fuels. With brand-new engines being introduced for the first time since 2014, Mercedes’ historical strength in power unit development has positioned them as early favourites heading into the new era.

Further reinforcing that ambition is a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft, which will see the technology giant’s Azure cloud and AI capabilities integrated into Mercedes’ operations. From simulation and performance analysis to race strategy modelling, the partnership is designed to deliver faster insights both at the factory and trackside.

Testing Schedule and Season Launch Plans

Mercedes will join the rest of the grid next week for a five-day Barcelona shakedown, the first opportunity to see the W17 on track. The team will then host an official season launch event on February 2, featuring the car, drivers, and senior leadership.

Following that, attention will turn to pre-season testing in Bahrain, with two three-day sessions scheduled as teams begin the race to unlock performance ahead of the season opener.

With George Russell entering his prime and Kimi Antonelli building on a promising rookie season, Mercedes view the W17 as a fresh start after several challenging years. While the first images only hint at what lies beneath the bodywork, the message is clear: the Silver Arrows are ready to attack Formula 1’s new era head-on.