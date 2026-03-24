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FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions

FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions ADUO System Formula 1 2026 Mercedes Ferrari

Formula 1

FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions

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The FIA is reportedly evaluating a significant regulatory adjustment with a change in rules, following the disruption of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Enter ADUO System.

Both races, originally scheduled early in the 2026 Formula 1 calendar, were called off amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While there remains a slim chance of rescheduling, the current season has effectively been reduced from 24 to 22 races.

This unexpected change has created ripple effects across the sport, particularly in how teams develop and upgrade their power units.

What Is the ADUO System?

At the center of the debate is the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system, a regulation designed to maintain competitive balance among engine manufacturers.

The ADUO framework evaluates engine performance at set intervals during the season. These assessments determine whether underperforming manufacturers are granted extra development allowances—such as increased dyno testing, relaxed budget limits, and additional upgrade opportunities.

Currently, performance is reviewed every six races using a detailed performance index that measures engine output and efficiency across multiple parameters.

How Race Cancellations Disrupt Development

Originally, the sixth race of the season, and the first critical performance evaluation, was scheduled around the Miami Grand Prix. However, with two races removed from the calendar, that milestone has now shifted to the Monaco Grand Prix in early June.

This delay could significantly impact teams trying to close the performance gap.

For manufacturers trailing the benchmark—currently set by Mercedes—every race counts. A later evaluation means fewer opportunities to unlock additional development benefits under ADUO rules, potentially widening the competitive divide.

Winners and Losers of the Current System

Mercedes, whose power unit is considered the benchmark, stands to benefit from the delayed timeline. With fewer immediate challenges from rivals, the team can consolidate its advantage.

On the other hand, manufacturers like Ferrari and emerging entrants such as Audi are pushing for earlier evaluations. Their goal is to access ADUO concessions sooner and accelerate development.

Engine development in Formula 1 is a long-term process, often taking weeks or months for meaningful upgrades to materialize. Any delay in regulatory checkpoints can therefore have lasting consequences on the championship battle.

Proposed FIA Adjustments

To address these concerns, the FIA is expected to propose revised timelines for performance assessments, aligning them with the updated race calendar.

Such a move would ensure that teams are not unfairly disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control, such as race cancellations. Reports suggest that most manufacturers would support the change, with Mercedes potentially being the only team with reservations.

Importantly, the overall budget cap remains unchanged, as current regulations already account for seasons with fewer than 24 races.

What This Means for the 2026 Season

The potential rule adjustment highlights how sensitive Formula 1’s competitive balance is to scheduling disruptions. With the ADUO system playing a crucial role in leveling the playing field, even minor calendar changes can have major technical and strategic implications.

As the FIA weighs its options, teams and fans alike are watching closely. If approved, the revised rules could reshape the development race and ultimately influence who comes out on top in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

  • FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions ADUO System Formula 1 2026 Mercedes Ferrari
  • FIA Eyes Major F1 Rule Change After Bahrain and Saudi GP Disruptions ADUO System Formula 1 2026 Mercedes Ferrari

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