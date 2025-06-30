Motocross Mourns: Aidan Zingg, 16-Year-Old Racing Phenom, Dies in Tragic Crash at Mammoth MX

The motocross world is in mourning after 16-year-old prodigy Aidan Zingg tragically lost his life during a race at Mammoth Mountain MX in California on June 28. Known as one of America’s most promising young racers, Zingg’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the motorsports community.

Aidan Zingg, a native of Hemet, California, was participating in an invitational event when he fell in a turn and was struck by multiple bikes, according to reports from DirtbikeLover. Horrifyingly, he remained unconscious on the track for two full laps before the race was halted. Despite rapid medical attention, his injuries proved fatal.

Aidan Zingg was a standout member of Team Green, Kawasaki’s prestigious development squad, and had sponsorships from top brands like Oakley, Bell, and Renthal. His rapid ascent in the sport included winning the 2024 AMA Amateur National Championship in the Supermini 2 class and finishing as runner-up in Supermini 1.







Set to graduate to the 250cc class in 2025, Aidan Zingg had been a fixture at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch—the mecca of amateur motocross—qualifying for its national championship every year since 2019. His technical skill, tenacity, and humility made him a favorite not just among fans, but among seasoned professionals as well.

Social media lit up with tributes as news of Zingg’s death spread. Racer X Illustrated wrote on Facebook: “It’s with an extremely heavy heart we report on the passing of young Kawasaki prospect Aidan Zingg 💔. Please keep the entire Zingg family in your thoughts and prayers. Godspeed Aidan Zingg 2009–2025.”

Motocross journalist Donn Maeda shared a touching memory: “I interviewed him years ago when he was on a 65. I asked when he’d beat his dad—he smirked and said, ‘Soon, I’m sure.’ Even after becoming a fast big bike rider, he always stopped to say hi. That humility was rare. He was one of the good ones.”

In a sport built on courage, adrenaline, and speed, Aidan Zingg was a beacon of grace and grit—a young man whose career was only just beginning. His legacy will live on through the racers he inspired and the fans who watched him chase greatness, lap after lap.

As motocross reels from the loss, one thing is clear: Aidan Zingg’s spirit will never stop riding.