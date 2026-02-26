FedEx Sues Trump Administration for Tariff Refunds After Supreme Court Ruling

FedEx is not alone. Retailer Costco previously filed a similar lawsuit seeking tariff refunds. Other corporations, including cosmetics brand Revlon, eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, and motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki, have also pursued legal action.

Global shipping giant FedEx has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking a “full refund” of tariffs it paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the duties were unlawfully imposed.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, marks one of the first major corporate refund claims following the court’s landmark 6–3 decision. The ruling determined that former President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by using IEEPA to enact sweeping tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

The Core of the Legal Dispute

In its complaint, FedEx argues that it paid substantial import duties while the tariffs were in effect and therefore suffered financial injury. As an “importer of record,” the company says it is entitled to reimbursement for the duties collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Under normal trade procedures, importers pay estimated duties when goods enter the United States. Customs authorities then finalize the classification and valuation before confirming the total amount owed. FedEx contends that because the tariffs have now been deemed unlawful, the payments should be returned in full.

The filing did not specify the total amount of the refund sought.

Economic Impact on FedEx and Customers

FedEx moves approximately 17 million packages per day across hundreds of countries, making it particularly sensitive to shifts in global trade policy. Company executives previously warned that the tariffs could cost up to $1 billion in fiscal year 2026 earnings.

Leadership also noted that smaller exporters were hit especially hard during the period of heightened trade tensions, describing the environment as stressful and unpredictable for customers navigating international shipping.

With the Supreme Court decision now in place, FedEx says it is taking “necessary action” to protect its rights and recover funds paid under the invalidated tariff regime.

A Growing Wave of Corporate Lawsuits

FedEx is not alone. Retailer Costco previously filed a similar lawsuit seeking tariff refunds. Other corporations, including cosmetics brand Revlon, eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, and motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki, have also pursued legal action.

Hundreds of companies reportedly filed refund claims while the Supreme Court considered the legality of the tariffs, effectively securing their position in line should the duties be overturned.

Although the Court ruled that IEEPA does not grant unilateral authority to impose sweeping global tariffs, it did not establish a detailed refund mechanism. Instead, it clarified that such disputes fall under the jurisdiction of the Court of International Trade.

What Happens Next?

Following the ruling, Trump signaled that refunds would not be voluntarily issued and suggested that litigation could stretch on for years. Over the weekend, he announced a new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 — a more limited authority that allows tariffs to remain in effect for only 150 days without congressional approval.

Trade policy analysts say the outcome of FedEx’s case could set an important precedent for how refund claims are processed and how executive trade powers are interpreted moving forward.

As legal proceedings unfold, the dispute highlights the broader economic ripple effects of tariff policy — from multinational corporations to small exporters — and underscores the continuing tension between executive authority and judicial oversight in U.S. trade law.