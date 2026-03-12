Connect with us
Yanis Varoufakis Faces Criminal Charges Over 1989 Ecstasy Story at Kylie Minogue Concert

Yanis Varoufakis Faces Criminal Charges Over 1989 Ecstasy Story at Kylie Minogue Concert

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is preparing to face a criminal court case in Greece after comments he made about experimenting with ecstasy at a concert in Sydney nearly four decades ago resurfaced in a podcast interview.

Greek prosecutors have charged the outspoken economist with “inciting the illegal use of narcotics.” The case stems from remarks he made earlier this year while speaking about personal experiences during a satirical podcast aimed at younger audiences.

If convicted, Yanis Varoufakis could face a minimum six-month prison sentence and financial penalties reaching tens of thousands of euros.

The 1989 Concert That Triggered the Case

During the interview, Yanis Varoufakis recalled attending a performance by pop star Kylie Minogue in Sydney in 1989 following the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

He admitted taking an ecstasy pill during the event, describing the experience as initially euphoric and energetic. However, he also said the aftermath included a severe migraine that discouraged him from ever trying the drug again.

The anecdote, which he presented as a cautionary reflection rather than an endorsement of drug use, prompted Greek authorities to launch a legal case claiming the comments could be interpreted as encouraging illegal substances.

Varoufakis Rejects the Charges

Yanis Varoufakis has strongly rejected the accusations, arguing that his remarks were intended as a warning about addiction rather than a celebration of drug use.

Speaking to Greek media outlets, he described the prosecution as politically motivated and part of what he views as a broader deterioration of democratic institutions in Europe.

According to the former finance minister, the purpose of his story was to highlight the risks associated with drugs and to encourage younger audiences to avoid falling into patterns of addiction.

He has also said he deliberately chose to answer questions honestly rather than deny past experimentation.

Political Context Behind the Controversy

Varoufakis served as Greece’s finance minister during the country’s turbulent 2015 debt crisis negotiations and remains one of Europe’s most recognizable left-wing political figures.

He currently leads the small political party MeRA25, which attracts support from younger voters frustrated with traditional political institutions.

His party has condemned the legal case, suggesting it represents an attempt to silence a vocal critic of the current government led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Supporters argue that prosecuting a political leader for recounting a decades-old personal experience raises concerns about freedom of expression and the politicization of the justice system.

Court Date Set for December

Yanis Varoufakis is scheduled to appear in a Greek court on December 16, 2026, where judges will determine whether the case should proceed to a full trial.

The proceedings are expected to attract significant media attention, both because of the unusual nature of the charges and the long-standing political tensions surrounding the outspoken economist.

As the debate unfolds, the case has already sparked wider discussions in Greece about generational attitudes toward drug use, political speech, and the boundaries of public accountability.

