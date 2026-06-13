FIFA World Cup
Neymar Ruled Out of Brazil’s World Cup 2026 Opener as Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update
If Neymar returns to action during the tournament, the Santos star will become one of a select group of Brazilian players to feature in four World Cups, having previously represented his country in 2014, 2018, and 2022.
Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without star forward Neymar after head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the veteran attacker will miss the Seleção’s opening Group Stage match against Morocco.
The 34-year-old Santos forward is continuing his recovery from a calf injury and has not yet returned to full training with the Brazilian national team. While Neymar remains part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, his absence creates an early challenge for one of the tournament favorites.
Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Neymar is expected to resume training with the squad next week, although his availability for Brazil’s second group match against Haiti on June 20 remains uncertain.
Ancelotti Remains Optimistic About Neymar’s Recovery
Speaking ahead of the tournament opener, Ancelotti emphasized Neymar’s importance to the squad both on and off the field. “Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible,” the Brazilian manager said.
“The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group.”
The comments underline the significance of Neymar’s leadership role within a squad that blends experienced internationals with emerging young talent.
Brazil’s Group Stage Schedule
Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco before facing Haiti on June 20. The five-time world champions will then conclude their group-stage fixtures against Scotland on June 24.
With Neymar sidelined, other attacking players will be expected to shoulder the creative burden as Brazil aims to secure an early foothold in the competition.
The absence of the team’s all-time leading scorer could also provide opportunities for younger forwards to make their mark on football’s biggest stage.
Neymar’s Long Road Back
Neymar’s injury struggles have been a recurring theme in recent years. The forward has not represented Brazil since 2023 due to a series of fitness setbacks that have limited his appearances at both club and international level.
Despite those concerns, Ancelotti included Neymar in the World Cup squad ahead of several notable attacking options, including Chelsea striker João Pedro and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.
The decision reflected the coaching staff’s belief that Neymar’s quality and experience could still play a decisive role during the tournament.
A Historic Career Continues
Neymar enters the 2026 World Cup as Brazil’s record goalscorer, having scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances. He surpassed the legendary Pelé’s tally of 77 goals, cementing his place among the greatest players in Brazilian football history.
If he returns to action during the tournament, the Santos star will become one of a select group of Brazilian players to feature in four World Cups, having previously represented his country in 2014, 2018, and 2022.
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Brazil Eyes Another World Cup Triumph
While Neymar’s absence from the opening match is a setback, Brazil remains among the strongest contenders for the World Cup title. Under Ancelotti’s leadership, the team will look to navigate the group stage successfully while managing the recovery of one of its most influential players.
For now, Brazilian fans will hope their iconic No. 10 can regain fitness in time to play a pivotal role later in the tournament.