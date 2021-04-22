MAIT kickstarts 2021 Summit with launch of Made in India products

MAIT, the apex body representing India’s ICT and Electronics sector, kickstarted the Electronics & Telecom Manufacturing Summit 2021, with the launch of Made in India products – Matrix ARGO by Matrix Comsec Pvt Ltd and TYRONE Made in India servers by Netweb Technologies. These products are indigenously designed and highlight the Indian capacity for manufacturing if provided an ecosystem to innovate.









Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister for State for Communication, Education and Electronics & Information Technology, congratulated MAIT on the launch of these Made in India products. He said that various PLI schemes announced by the Government will be instrumental in triggering innovation in the sector.

“I am proud to see the unveiling of sophisticated designed and made in India products at MAIT ETMS 2021, including a family of Servers and a Telecom IP-PBX and Biomatrix Controller. These are the outcome of India’s strategy towards Atmanirbhar in electronic products. I congratulate MAIT for bringing together Global Electronic Manufacturing and R&D leaders on the heels of various PLI schemes that my ministry has announced.”

Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT, said India’s electronic components market was US$55 billion in 2018-19 which reflected direct imports and import of electronic products. “Domestic production catered to only 18% of the demand. This presents a significant opportunity for domestic component manufacturing,” he said. “Through MAIT ETMS 2021, we are hopeful that India’s goal of emerging as leading electronics manufacturing country hinges on establishing a commensurate component manufacturing base for domestic and global consumption.”

Harish Krishnan, Vice President, MAIT, said as the global and domestic industry looks at de-risking supply chains, India is poised to emerge as a global hub for the electronics and telecom sector. “Along with a thrust to domestic manufacturing, India must focus on promoting sourcing of components from India, designing electronics hardware in India and building a skilled workforce.” Krishnan added that the MAIT ETMS 2021 witnessed enriching discussions that will help India realize its vision of achieving US$ 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025.

Discussions in the first day of the summit focused on goals that India should set for enabling measures for promoting the electronics and telecom hardware sector. Two sessions on Electronics Hardware followed the inaugural. The deliberations also included building India as a centre for Electronics Hardware Design and making India a hub for Electronics Repair Services.