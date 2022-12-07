Entrepreneurship Evangelist & Startup Expert Ravi Ranjan represented India at SLUSH in Helsinki Finland

The Embassy of India, Helsinki, and Startup India, organised a Slush side event on ‘Made in India FinTech Solution.’









Among the panel members, Ravi Ranjan highlighted how FinTech solutions could contribute to India’s growth in the capital of Finland (One of the coldest capital city in the located, located near north pole) one of the world’s largest and leading startup events, Slush, is organised every year and sees participation from more than 30,000 parties, especially startup founders and entrepreneurs. This year, the Embassy of India, Helsinki, in collaboration with Startup India, organised a Slush side event on the topic of ‘Made in India Fintech Solution: Unified Payments Interface (UPI).’

The event witnessed participation from Ravi Ranjan, an entrepreneurship evangelist, and a startup expert, Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland, Ms. Upasana Taku (Co-Founder Unicorn Startup Mobikwik), Mr. Mano Thangaraj (Hon. IT Minister Govt. of Tamilnadu ) and others. While talking Ravi Ranjan mentioned, “Indian startup ecosystem has been growing phenomenally over the last few years. At the event, I highlighted how UPI and fintech innovation contribute to India’s growth.” “The increasing UPI payments, digital transactions, and ease of transaction across the country is the result of an excellent startup ecosystem and it contributes to the digital economy of the country.

Through several ties, both countries contribute to each other’s growth. We can also look at some of the best practices of Finland and implement them in India. This was particularly a great opportunity for Ravi Ranjan who is also the Chief of Partnership & Events at India’s largest early stage Investment network Venture Catalysts group to represent India at this mega event as he is one of the most active contributors towards the growth of Indian Startup Ecosystem. Ravi Ranjan’s incredible journey from a Naxal-affected childhood in Japla Palamu Jharkhand to becoming a key startup ecosystem enabler both domestically and globally has been an inspiring tale of perseverance and passion.

Ravi has seen many challenges over the course of his personal and professional journey. For one, his hometown Japla, the village where he hails from in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, was one of the country’s most Naxal-affected areas. Violence, terrorism and challenges arising thereof, disrupted Ranjan’s childhood, However, despite this and many other obstacles, the young and brilliant boy from Jharkhand, India’s tribal heartland went on to build a reputation for himself in the startup world receiving numerous awards in the process Last year Ravi was curator and Business advisor for the highly successful TV show Shark Tank India on behalf of Venture Catalysts group.

Recently, the Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has appointed Ravi Ranjan as Director of Strategic Partnerships to head its India operations Ravi Ranjan is also one of the few handpicked rising leaders from India to be part of the famous IVLP programme by the US government, with over a decade of expertise coaching commercial and government actors in the subtleties of business and entrepreneurship