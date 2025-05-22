Connect with us

Neil Young Slams Trump Over Springsteen Feud: 'Stop Obsessing Over Rock Stars and Save America'

Neil Young Slams Donald Trump Over Bruce Springsteen Feud: ‘Stop Obsessing Over Rock Stars and Save America’ Taylor Swift U2 Bono

Trump Presidency

Neil Young Slams Trump Over Springsteen Feud: ‘Stop Obsessing Over Rock Stars and Save America’

Canadian rock legend Neil Young has reignited his long-standing feud with former U.S. President Donald Trump—and this time, he’s dragging Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and the freedom of speech debate into the spotlight.

In a blistering open letter posted to his official website on Tuesday, the Heart of Gold singer called out Trump for feuding with celebrities instead of focusing on real issues plaguing the U.S. and the world.

“What are you worryin’ about, man?” Young wrote. “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America… That’s your problem.”

“You Work for Us”: Neil Young Takes Off the Gloves

Neil Young’s comments come in response to Trump’s latest tirade on Truth Social, where the former president called Bruce Springsteen “highly overrated” and accused him, Beyoncé, Oprah, and Bono of accepting “illegal campaign contributions” in the form of public endorsements for Kamala Harris.



But Neil Young wasn’t having it. In his post, he tore into Trump for prioritizing celebrity drama over global crises, like the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and domestic failures like the FEMA shutdown.

“You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA,” Young said. “Wake up, Trump! Remember what the White House is? You work for us.”

Neil Young, a longtime critic of Trump, also echoed sentiments from Taylor Swift, calling her “right,” and defended Bruce Springsteen, who recently denounced Trump as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” during a concert in the U.K. Donald Trump has gone to the level of posting memes on his Truth Social, including hitting Bruce Springsteen with a golf ball.

Trump Posts Bizarre Golf Attack Meme Targeting Bruce Springsteen Amid Growing Campaign Chaos

A Musician-Led Resistance?

The ongoing war of words between Trump and A-list rockers shows growing tensions between politics and pop culture ahead of the 2026 election cycle. With musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and now Neil Young openly condemning the former president, it’s clear that the culture war has moved from backstage to centre stage.

Bruce Springsteen, speaking to thousands in Manchester, didn’t hold back either. He reminded fans that “the last check on power… is the people.” Trump’s response? A personal attack calling the 75-year-old rocker a “dried out prune.”

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

Freedom of Speech or Political Persecution?

Neil Young, who holds dual Canadian-American citizenship, also warned that his outspoken stance could threaten his ability to re-enter the U.S. after his European tour.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor,” he wrote.

His concern underscores what he sees as a growing threat to freedom of expression, especially for non-American-born critics of the Trump administration.

With Trump escalating attacks on artists and Neil Young doubling down, expect this battle between political power and celebrity resistance to keep heating up.


