Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Ban on International Students at Harvard

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Ban on International Students at Harvard University

Trump Presidency

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Ban on International Students at Harvard

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a dramatic legal standoff with far-reaching implications for higher education, a U.S. federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s sudden attempt to strip Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students. The decision came just hours after Harvard University filed a lawsuit challenging what it called unconstitutional retaliation by the federal government. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, temporarily restraining the policy, halting its enforcement and offering relief to over 7,000 international students currently studying at the Ivy League institution.

Why Did the Trump Administration Target Harvard?

According to Harvard University’s lawsuit, the administration’s move was an act of political retaliation, stemming from the university’s refusal to comply with White House demands that it alter its academic and political policies. The Department of Homeland Security gave Harvard just 72 hours to turn over disciplinary and protest-related records of all international students — a demand Harvard called “unlawful” and “unprecedented.”

In its court filing, Harvard stated:

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body.”

The university argued the ban violated the First Amendment and directly threatened its academic independence and global reputation.



The Broader Political Context

The legal battle comes as part of a larger wave of federal crackdowns on elite universities. Just days before, the Trump administration accused Columbia University of violating civil rights laws by allegedly allowing a hostile environment toward Jewish students amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests. The Department of Health and Human Services cited Columbia’s “deliberate indifference” since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Adding to the controversy, the Department of Justice reportedly denied a search warrant request tied to investigations into campus protests, raising internal concerns about political overreach.

International and Academic Outrage

Global reaction to the Trump administration’s actions was swift and critical. The Chinese government condemned the move, warning it would damage America’s international standing in education. Germany’s research minister called it “fatal,” while Harvard alumnus and former German health minister Karl Lauterbach labeled the policy “research policy suicide.”

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology publicly invited displaced Harvard international students to enrol at their campus, signalling international support for those affected.

Harvard Responds: ‘This is Unlawful Retaliation’

Harvard President Alan Garber released a strongly worded open letter, condemning the federal government’s actions as “unwarranted and unlawful.”

“This continues a series of retaliatory actions against Harvard for defending academic independence,” Garber wrote.

He added that the university would not “surrender to illegal federal control over our curriculum, our faculty, or our student body.”

The federal judge’s ruling is a significant victory for academic freedom and international students. Still, it also signals escalating tensions between elite universities and a federal administration intent on reshaping higher education policy through political force.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Taylor Swift Subpoena Dropped in Justin Baldoni–Blake Lively Legal Feud

Taylor Swift Subpoena Dropped in Justin Baldoni–Blake Lively Legal Feud
By May 24, 2025
Billy Joel Diagnosed With Brain Disorder — Cancels Entire Tour in Shocking Health Update normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) Piano Man

Billy Joel Diagnosed With Brain Disorder — Cancels Entire Tour in Shocking Health Update
By May 23, 2025
Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions
By May 23, 2025
Netflix’s Sirens Is the Dark, Sexy Thriller You Didn’t Know You Needed — Meet the Star-Studded Cast Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore Kevin Bacon Bill Camp

Netflix’s Sirens Is the Dark, Sexy Thriller You Didn’t Know You Needed — Meet the Star-Studded Cast
By May 23, 2025
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw And Just Like That Season 3

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw
By May 23, 2025
MGK Drops “Cliché” Music Video Featuring Pop-Punk Vibes, Tight Choreography, and a Surreal Bob Dylan Cameo Backstory Machine Gun Kelly Music Video

MGK Drops “Cliché” Music Video Featuring Pop-Punk Vibes, Tight Choreography, and a Surreal Bob Dylan Cameo Backstory
By May 23, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
To Top
Loading...