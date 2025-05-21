Connect with us

Trump's Oval Office Ambush: How a "White Genocide" Video Hijacked U.S.-South Africa Talks

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In an Oval Office meeting that was expected to be about trade and diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump blindsided South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with an unexpected and controversial agenda, claiming white farmers in South Africa are victims of a “genocide.” The tension unfolded in real time as Trump played an inflammatory video of opposition politician Julius Malema chanting “Shoot the Boer”, an apartheid-era protest song. Cyril Ramaphosa, blindsided by the presentation, sought to distance his government from the song and clarify that it does not reflect the ruling ANC’s values or policies. He emphasised the democratic right to free expression in South Africa and stressed that his administration does not condone violence of any kind.

The ambush marked a shift in tone from a diplomatic opportunity to a geopolitical confrontation. According to those present, Donald Trump also handed out printed articles alleging a surge in attacks on white farmers—claims South African officials and police statistics have consistently refuted.



Golf legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, part of the South African delegation, stepped in to comment that crime in South Africa is indiscriminate and not racially motivated. Meanwhile, Cyril Ramaphosa tried to steer the conversation toward investment opportunities, particularly in South Africa’s rare earth mineral sector, and highlighted the over 600 U.S. companies operating in the country.

Still, Trump stayed fixated on his controversial narrative. The spectacle played directly into his domestic political base, especially right-wing groups that have long promoted the “white genocide” myth. Trump has even granted asylum to a group of white South Africans, bypassing tens of thousands of refugees stuck in limbo since his refugee program was frozen.

Back in South Africa, the president’s calm demeanour was widely praised. Local media and political analysts agreed that Cyril Ramaphosa “handled it well,” despite the unexpected aggression. “He set the record straight without rising to the bait,” said political analyst Kagiso Pooe. However, critics like the Economic Freedom Fighters party said the delegation failed to “debunk the myth” that Trump pushed on a global stage.

The incident casts a shadow over trade negotiations. Trump’s threat to impose a 30% tariff on South African goods looms large, potentially jeopardising over 400,000 jobs tied to exports. The stakes are high with citrus fruit, vehicles, and minerals among South Africa’s key exports to the U.S..

Though Cyril Ramaphosa later said the meeting “went very well,” the underlying tensions are evident. The meeting was less about facts and diplomacy, and more about optics and domestic messaging—a dangerous blend that could have lasting consequences for U.S.-South Africa relations.

Whether this marks a temporary rift or a more profound geopolitical realignment remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Cyril Ramaphosa came seeking trade, and instead found himself on the defensive in a televised Oval Office ambush.


Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC's Cardinal Dolan Instead

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth's Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
