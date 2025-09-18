US Judge Orders Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Amid Free Speech Clash

A Louisiana immigration judge has ordered the deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a decision that has reignited tensions around free speech, immigration law, and the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests. Mahmoud Khalil, 30, may be deported to either Algeria or Syria, countries where he holds citizenship ties.

Judge Jamee Comans ruled that Khalil had “wilfully misrepresented material facts” on his green card application, including alleged omissions about past affiliations. Khalil, who rose to prominence during the 2024 Gaza war protests at Columbia University, strongly denies wrongdoing.

Khalil’s Response: A Case of Retaliation

In a statement through the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Khalil blasted the ruling as politically motivated: “It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech.”

Mahmoud Khalil has maintained that federal authorities fabricated allegations to silence his outspoken activism in support of Palestinian rights, calling the accusations of fraud and ties to organizations like UNRWA “baseless.”

Legal Fight Ahead

Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyers confirmed they will appeal the decision, pointing to separate federal court orders that currently block the government from deporting or detaining him. They also noted that Khalil has filed a $20 million damages claim against the US government, citing false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, and reputational harm from being labeled antisemitic.

In March, Mahmoud Khalil was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump’s push to penalize universities accused of ignoring antisemitism. He spent three months in an immigration facility in Louisiana before a judge ordered his release, ruling he posed no threat or flight risk.

During his detention, Khalil’s wife — a US citizen — gave birth to their son, adding a deeply personal dimension to the ongoing legal battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahmoud Khalil (@justice4mahmoud)

Trump’s Push Against Pro-Palestinian Activists

Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted activists like Khalil, claiming they support Hamas, a group the US designates as a terrorist organization. In a public statement earlier this year, Trump referred to Khalil’s arrest as “the first of many to come.”

Khalil’s prominence stems from his leadership role at Columbia University’s 2024 protests, where he mediated between student activists and university officials. Pro-Israel groups have accused him of being a key leader of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a student coalition calling for financial divestment from Israel. Khalil denies being a leader, stating he only acted as a spokesperson and mediator.

The deportation order highlights a growing clash between activism and immigration enforcement, particularly in cases involving pro-Palestinian voices. Civil rights groups warn that Khalil’s case could set a precedent where political dissent is punished through immigration law, raising concerns for activists across the US.

As Mahmoud Khalil awaits appeal, his fate hangs between family ties in the US, mounting legal battles, and an uncertain future abroad.