Trump Appoints Jeanine Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Sparking Backlash

In a move that has reignited fierce debate over the politicisation of the justice system, U.S. President Donald Trump has named Fox News host and former New York prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as the interim US attorney for Washington, DC. The announcement via Trump’s Truth Social account describes Pirro as “a powerful crusader for victims of crime.” At the same time, critics argue that the appointment is yet another example of loyalty that outweighs legal credentials in Trump’s administration.

Jeanine Pirro, 73, is a longtime Trump ally and former Republican district attorney in Westchester County, New York. She is best known in recent years for her role as a host on Fox News’ The Five, one of the network’s highest-rated programs. Though her legal background includes time as a judge and prosecutor, she has spent the last decade primarily in media, where she has been an outspoken defender of Trump and a frequent critic of the Democratic Party and the justice system.

The decision to install Jeanine Pirro comes after Trump’s previous nominee, conservative podcaster Ed Martin, was dropped due to a lack of Senate support. Ed Martin had drawn ire for firing prosecutors involved in the January 6 Capitol riot cases and for downplaying the severity of the attack. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a key swing vote, ultimately blocked Ed Martin’s permanent confirmation, citing his lack of accountability over January 6.

Jeanine Pirro’s history with the Capitol insurrection and the 2020 election also raises concerns. Following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, Jeanine Pirro made numerous false claims about voter fraud—statements that were central to the defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems. That case ended with a $787 million settlement, one of the largest in U.S. media history.

Despite this, Jeanine Pirro remains a favourite among Trump’s inner circle. In 2021, Trump pardoned her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, who had been convicted of tax evasion decades earlier. Now, her elevation to one of the most powerful prosecutorial roles in the country is being viewed by critics as more of a political reward than a judicial strategy.

The Democratic National Committee was swift to condemn the appointment. In a statement, it called Pirro “yet another unqualified TV personality with a history of putting Trump and violent insurrectionists above the rule of law.” Representative Jimmy Gomez of California added, “Which Fox News host will get the next federal appointment?”

Republicans, however, have praised the pick. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called Jeanine Pirro a “grand slam, home run” selection and said she was the “right person at the right time.”

Trump has not indicated whether he will formally nominate Jeanine Pirro for a permanent role as US attorney for Washington, DC., which would require Senate confirmation. For now, she replaces Martin on an interim basis. At the same time, Ed Martin will continue to serve in the administration as director of the controversial “weaponisation working group,” which focuses on investigating officials involved in past Trump-related probes.

As Trump reshapes the Justice Department with loyalists, critics warn that legal institutions risk becoming tools of personal and political vengeance.