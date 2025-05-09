Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Appoints Jeanine Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Sparking Backlash

Trump Appoints Jeanine Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Sparking Backlash

Trump Presidency

Trump Appoints Jeanine Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Sparking Backlash

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a move that has reignited fierce debate over the politicisation of the justice system, U.S. President Donald Trump has named Fox News host and former New York prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as the interim US attorney for Washington, DC. The announcement via Trump’s Truth Social account describes Pirro as “a powerful crusader for victims of crime.” At the same time, critics argue that the appointment is yet another example of loyalty that outweighs legal credentials in Trump’s administration.

Jeanine Pirro, 73, is a longtime Trump ally and former Republican district attorney in Westchester County, New York. She is best known in recent years for her role as a host on Fox News’ The Five, one of the network’s highest-rated programs. Though her legal background includes time as a judge and prosecutor, she has spent the last decade primarily in media, where she has been an outspoken defender of Trump and a frequent critic of the Democratic Party and the justice system.

The decision to install Jeanine Pirro comes after Trump’s previous nominee, conservative podcaster Ed Martin, was dropped due to a lack of Senate support. Ed Martin had drawn ire for firing prosecutors involved in the January 6 Capitol riot cases and for downplaying the severity of the attack. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a key swing vote, ultimately blocked Ed Martin’s permanent confirmation, citing his lack of accountability over January 6.

Jeanine Pirro’s history with the Capitol insurrection and the 2020 election also raises concerns. Following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, Jeanine Pirro made numerous false claims about voter fraud—statements that were central to the defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems. That case ended with a $787 million settlement, one of the largest in U.S. media history.

Despite this, Jeanine Pirro remains a favourite among Trump’s inner circle. In 2021, Trump pardoned her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, who had been convicted of tax evasion decades earlier. Now, her elevation to one of the most powerful prosecutorial roles in the country is being viewed by critics as more of a political reward than a judicial strategy.

The Democratic National Committee was swift to condemn the appointment. In a statement, it called Pirro “yet another unqualified TV personality with a history of putting Trump and violent insurrectionists above the rule of law.” Representative Jimmy Gomez of California added, “Which Fox News host will get the next federal appointment?”

Republicans, however, have praised the pick. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called Jeanine Pirro a “grand slam, home run” selection and said she was the “right person at the right time.”

Trump has not indicated whether he will formally nominate Jeanine Pirro for a permanent role as US attorney for Washington, DC., which would require Senate confirmation. For now, she replaces Martin on an interim basis. At the same time, Ed Martin will continue to serve in the administration as director of the controversial “weaponisation working group,” which focuses on investigating officials involved in past Trump-related probes.

As Trump reshapes the Justice Department with loyalists, critics warn that legal institutions risk becoming tools of personal and political vengeance.

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen in D.C., Containing Security Badge, Passport, and $3,000 in Cash


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss Oliver Oakes McLaren Mercedes Max Verstappen

Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss
By May 10, 2025
Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025? A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?
By May 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere A$AP Rocky Malcolm X and Inside Man

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere
By May 10, 2025
Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2
By May 9, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
To Top
Loading...