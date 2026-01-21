Air Force One Forced to Turn Back After Electrical Issue During Trump’s Trip to Davos

Air Force One was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening while carrying Donald Trump to Switzerland, after the aircraft experienced what the White House described as a “minor electrical issue.”

Donald Trump had departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and was en route to Davos, Switzerland, where he is scheduled to attend and address the World Economic Forum. However, the aircraft returned to the base “out of an abundance of caution,” according to White House officials.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, prompting the flight crew to reverse course and land safely at Joint Base Andrews. No injuries were reported, and the White House emphasized that the situation was handled according to standard safety procedures.

White House Confirms ‘Minor Electrical Issue’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the decision to return was precautionary after crew members identified the electrical issue onboard. According to officials, some of the cabin lights were not functioning properly, raising enough concern to justify aborting the flight.

“The crew experienced a minor electrical issue after takeoff and returned out of an abundance of caution,” a White House official said, stressing that there was no immediate danger to the president or those traveling with him.

President Donald Trump was seen disembarking Air Force One upon its return to Joint Base Andrews, where preparations were quickly made for him to continue his trip aboard a different aircraft.

Trump Expected to Continue to Switzerland

Despite the disruption, the White House confirmed that President Trump will proceed with his planned trip to Switzerland. He is expected to board another aircraft and continue on to Davos, where he is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The annual gathering brings together world leaders, business executives, economists, and policymakers to discuss pressing global economic and geopolitical issues. Trump’s appearance at the forum is expected to focus on economic policy, global trade, and U.S. relations with international partners.

Air Force One Safety Protocols in Focus

Air Force One, the call sign used for any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the president, is equipped with advanced systems and redundant safety measures. Even minor technical anomalies often trigger precautionary responses due to the aircraft’s critical mission and the importance of presidential security.

Aviation experts note that electrical issues—while not uncommon in complex aircraft—are treated seriously, particularly when the commander-in-chief is onboard.

The incident underscores the rigorous safety standards governing presidential travel, where caution takes precedence over schedule.

Developing Story

The White House has not released additional technical details about the electrical issue. Officials say further updates will be provided as the situation develops.