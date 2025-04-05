Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

White House Fires National Security Officials Following Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

White House Fires National Security Officials Following Donald Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

Trump Presidency

White House Fires National Security Officials Following Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, the White House has dismissed multiple administration officials, including three National Security Council (NSC) staffers. The decision has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the influence of extreme voices on national security decisions.

Loomer’s Influence and the Firings

Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and vocal Trump supporter, reportedly urged the president to remove officials she considered “disloyal” to his administration. During a Wednesday meeting at the White House, she presented Trump with a list of individuals she believed should be fired.

Shortly after the meeting, the administration terminated three senior NSC officials.

Brian Walsh – Director for intelligence, previously a top aide to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Thomas Boodry – Senior director for legislative affairs and former legislative director for National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

David Feith – Senior director overseeing technology and national security, who also served in the State Department during Trump’s first term.

Trump Defends the Firings

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump defended the dismissals, stating: “Always, we’re going to let go of people – people that we don’t like, or people that we don’t think can do the job, or people that may have loyalties to someone else.”

However, the president denied Loomer played a direct role in the firings, calling her “a very good patriot.”

Tensions Within the National Security Council

One of Laura Loomer’s primary targets, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong, remains in his position for now, but sources indicate he could also be dismissed soon. Loomer and others in Trump’s circle have questioned Wong’s loyalty, labelling him a “Never Trumper.”

Some analysts suggest that National Security Adviser Michael Waltz may be reluctant to fire Wong, as Waltz is currently facing scrutiny over the leak of sensitive military communications about strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. While Trump has publicly backed Waltz, insiders claim the president is monitoring the situation before making a final decision.

Leaked Signal Chat Exposes Chaos in Trump’s White House: War Plans, Emojis, and Blame Game

Laura Loomer’s Controversial Influence in the White House

Laura Loomer has a long history of far-right activism, conspiracy theories, and anti-Muslim rhetoric. She has previously claimed that 9/11 was an inside job and called for a non-Muslim version of Uber and Lyft to avoid riding with Islamic drivers. Spread false rumours that migrants were “eating pets” in Ohio, which Trump later referenced during a 2024 debate.

Despite her controversial past, Trump has embraced this far-right activist Laura Loomer’s advice on personnel decisions, further elevating her role within the administration.

Political Fallout and National Security Concerns

The firings have raised concerns about the increasing influence of activists over national security decisions. Critics argue that Trump’s willingness to act on Loomer’s recommendations undermines the professional integrity of the National Security Council.

As Trump’s administration continues to reshape its leadership, the ongoing political turmoil within the NSC suggests that more dismissals—and potential instability—may be on the horizon.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge DOGE

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge
By April 5, 2025
Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry? far-right National Rally (RN) party Jordan Bardella Donald Trump Elon Musk

Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry?
By April 4, 2025
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date Benny Safdie MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr Good Time and Uncut Gems

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date
By April 4, 2025
James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor James Gunn and Peter Safran Krypto

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation
By April 4, 2025
Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’ O’Shea Jackson Sr. New Line president Richard Brener Chris Tucker

Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’
By April 4, 2025
Mikey Madison Eyed for Lead Role in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Reboot

Mikey Madison Eyed for Lead Role in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Reboot
By April 4, 2025
Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge DOGE

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge
By April 5, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...