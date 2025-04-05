White House Fires National Security Officials Following Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, the White House has dismissed multiple administration officials, including three National Security Council (NSC) staffers. The decision has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the influence of extreme voices on national security decisions.

Loomer’s Influence and the Firings

Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and vocal Trump supporter, reportedly urged the president to remove officials she considered “disloyal” to his administration. During a Wednesday meeting at the White House, she presented Trump with a list of individuals she believed should be fired.

Shortly after the meeting, the administration terminated three senior NSC officials.

Brian Walsh – Director for intelligence, previously a top aide to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Thomas Boodry – Senior director for legislative affairs and former legislative director for National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

David Feith – Senior director overseeing technology and national security, who also served in the State Department during Trump’s first term.

Trump Defends the Firings

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump defended the dismissals, stating: “Always, we’re going to let go of people – people that we don’t like, or people that we don’t think can do the job, or people that may have loyalties to someone else.”

However, the president denied Loomer played a direct role in the firings, calling her “a very good patriot.”

Tensions Within the National Security Council

One of Laura Loomer’s primary targets, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong, remains in his position for now, but sources indicate he could also be dismissed soon. Loomer and others in Trump’s circle have questioned Wong’s loyalty, labelling him a “Never Trumper.”

Some analysts suggest that National Security Adviser Michael Waltz may be reluctant to fire Wong, as Waltz is currently facing scrutiny over the leak of sensitive military communications about strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. While Trump has publicly backed Waltz, insiders claim the president is monitoring the situation before making a final decision.

Laura Loomer’s Controversial Influence in the White House

Laura Loomer has a long history of far-right activism, conspiracy theories, and anti-Muslim rhetoric. She has previously claimed that 9/11 was an inside job and called for a non-Muslim version of Uber and Lyft to avoid riding with Islamic drivers. Spread false rumours that migrants were “eating pets” in Ohio, which Trump later referenced during a 2024 debate.

Despite her controversial past, Trump has embraced this far-right activist Laura Loomer’s advice on personnel decisions, further elevating her role within the administration.

Political Fallout and National Security Concerns

The firings have raised concerns about the increasing influence of activists over national security decisions. Critics argue that Trump’s willingness to act on Loomer’s recommendations undermines the professional integrity of the National Security Council.

As Trump’s administration continues to reshape its leadership, the ongoing political turmoil within the NSC suggests that more dismissals—and potential instability—may be on the horizon.