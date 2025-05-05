Laura Loomer Wants a White House Press Pass — and She’s Not Backing Down

Laura Loomer, the ultra-conservative media personality and provocateur, may have a hotline to President Donald Trump. However, still can’t secure something far more conventional: a seat in the White House press room. As Trump’s administration continues to embrace digital influencers and “new media” voices, Loomer — one of the most vocal and loyal MAGA supporters — finds herself on the outside looking in.
Laura Loomer, who has built a massive following online and frequently uncovers background information on White House appointees, believes she’s being intentionally excluded. “I do think there’s a fear that I may ask questions about the loyalties of people in the White House,” she told CNN. “They fear me having a national and global microphone to ask those questions.”
And Laura Loomer certainly doesn’t hold back. Unlike many in the conservative media ecosystem who amplify Trump’s talking points, Loomer targets those within Trump’s team. She’s known for publicly naming and criticising staff she deems unaligned with the “America First” agenda — and has proven that her critiques can lead to real consequences.
For Laura Loomer, being left out of the White House briefing room isn’t about vanity but accountability. “Not to be malicious toward anyone in the administration,” she says, “but to support the America First agenda.” She argues that if she had access to official briefings, she could challenge appointments directly and avoid resorting to backdoor interventions.
Laura Loomer’s proximity to Trump is well-established. She’s travelled on his private jet, attended events at Mar-a-Lago, and been personally summoned for meetings at his request. Yet she says repeated orders from Trump to bring her onto his team have been blocked by senior aides. Her controversial past—including conspiracy-laced rhetoric and inflammatory comments—may explain the hesitation.
Democrats and even some Republicans have pushed back against Laura Loomer’s past statements, such as her suggestion that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.” Loomer later clarified that she believes Islamic terrorists were responsible, but still faces scepticism from within the GOP ranks.
We really need a new nominee for US Surgeon General.
With Trump’s team recently welcoming new media figures to press briefings — including podcasters, online commentators, and social influencers — Loomer saw a new opportunity. But so far, her application has been ignored. Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer speculated that Loomer’s confrontational style may be why she hasn’t been invited.
The influencers given access tend to praise the administration rather than challenge it. In contrast, Loomer is one of the few voices from the right calling for internal scrutiny. “Show me any other independent new media reporter that’s having more of an impact on the Trump administration than me,” she said.
Whether Trump’s team ultimately grants her a press pass or not, one thing is clear: Laura Loomer isn’t going away. And for those in Trump’s inner circle, being “Loomered” could come at any moment.
Trump Presidency
Laura Loomer Wants a White House Press Pass — and She’s Not Backing Down
Despite direct access to Donald Trump and a growing influence over key personnel decisions, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer is still locked out of the White House press briefing room.
By
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Laura Loomer, the ultra-conservative media personality and provocateur, may have a hotline to President Donald Trump. However, still can’t secure something far more conventional: a seat in the White House press room. As Trump’s administration continues to embrace digital influencers and “new media” voices, Loomer — one of the most vocal and loyal MAGA supporters — finds herself on the outside looking in.
Laura Loomer, who has built a massive following online and frequently uncovers background information on White House appointees, believes she’s being intentionally excluded. “I do think there’s a fear that I may ask questions about the loyalties of people in the White House,” she told CNN. “They fear me having a national and global microphone to ask those questions.”
And Laura Loomer certainly doesn’t hold back. Unlike many in the conservative media ecosystem who amplify Trump’s talking points, Loomer targets those within Trump’s team. She’s known for publicly naming and criticising staff she deems unaligned with the “America First” agenda — and has proven that her critiques can lead to real consequences.
From Instagram to Influence
Her influence was fully displayed with the recent shakeup involving national security adviser Mike Waltz. After weeks of public criticism and a direct call with Trump, several national security aides were removed, and Mike Waltz was reassigned to the United Nations. Loomer celebrated the move with her signature term: “Loomered.”
For Laura Loomer, being left out of the White House briefing room isn’t about vanity but accountability. “Not to be malicious toward anyone in the administration,” she says, “but to support the America First agenda.” She argues that if she had access to official briefings, she could challenge appointments directly and avoid resorting to backdoor interventions.
Access Denied Despite Proximity
Laura Loomer’s proximity to Trump is well-established. She’s travelled on his private jet, attended events at Mar-a-Lago, and been personally summoned for meetings at his request. Yet she says repeated orders from Trump to bring her onto his team have been blocked by senior aides. Her controversial past—including conspiracy-laced rhetoric and inflammatory comments—may explain the hesitation.
Democrats and even some Republicans have pushed back against Laura Loomer’s past statements, such as her suggestion that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.” Loomer later clarified that she believes Islamic terrorists were responsible, but still faces scepticism from within the GOP ranks.
New Media, Old Barriers
With Trump’s team recently welcoming new media figures to press briefings — including podcasters, online commentators, and social influencers — Loomer saw a new opportunity. But so far, her application has been ignored. Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer speculated that Loomer’s confrontational style may be why she hasn’t been invited.
The influencers given access tend to praise the administration rather than challenge it. In contrast, Loomer is one of the few voices from the right calling for internal scrutiny. “Show me any other independent new media reporter that’s having more of an impact on the Trump administration than me,” she said.
Whether Trump’s team ultimately grants her a press pass or not, one thing is clear: Laura Loomer isn’t going away. And for those in Trump’s inner circle, being “Loomered” could come at any moment.
Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election
Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Kohl’s CEO Fired Over Secret Business Deal Involving Romantic Partner
Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy
Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Breaks Records, Recoups $9 Million Investment—but Is Snubbed by Tony Awards
Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” – Prodigy Finance
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
A24
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
E! News
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
Trump Presidency
Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s