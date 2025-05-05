Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Laura Loomer Wants a White House Press Pass — and She’s Not Backing Down

Laura Loomer Wants a White House Press Pass — and She’s Not Backing Down Donald Trump Loomered Mike Waltz

Trump Presidency

Laura Loomer Wants a White House Press Pass — and She’s Not Backing Down

Despite direct access to Donald Trump and a growing influence over key personnel decisions, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer is still locked out of the White House press briefing room.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Laura Loomer, the ultra-conservative media personality and provocateur, may have a hotline to President Donald Trump. However, still can’t secure something far more conventional: a seat in the White House press room. As Trump’s administration continues to embrace digital influencers and “new media” voices, Loomer — one of the most vocal and loyal MAGA supporters — finds herself on the outside looking in.

Laura Loomer, who has built a massive following online and frequently uncovers background information on White House appointees, believes she’s being intentionally excluded. “I do think there’s a fear that I may ask questions about the loyalties of people in the White House,” she told CNN. “They fear me having a national and global microphone to ask those questions.”

And Laura Loomer certainly doesn’t hold back. Unlike many in the conservative media ecosystem who amplify Trump’s talking points, Loomer targets those within Trump’s team. She’s known for publicly naming and criticising staff she deems unaligned with the “America First” agenda — and has proven that her critiques can lead to real consequences.

From Instagram to Influence

Her influence was fully displayed with the recent shakeup involving national security adviser Mike Waltz. After weeks of public criticism and a direct call with Trump, several national security aides were removed, and Mike Waltz was reassigned to the United Nations. Loomer celebrated the move with her signature term: “Loomered.”

For Laura Loomer, being left out of the White House briefing room isn’t about vanity but accountability. “Not to be malicious toward anyone in the administration,” she says, “but to support the America First agenda.” She argues that if she had access to official briefings, she could challenge appointments directly and avoid resorting to backdoor interventions.

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique

Access Denied Despite Proximity

Laura Loomer’s proximity to Trump is well-established. She’s travelled on his private jet, attended events at Mar-a-Lago, and been personally summoned for meetings at his request. Yet she says repeated orders from Trump to bring her onto his team have been blocked by senior aides. Her controversial past—including conspiracy-laced rhetoric and inflammatory comments—may explain the hesitation.

Democrats and even some Republicans have pushed back against Laura Loomer’s past statements, such as her suggestion that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.” Loomer later clarified that she believes Islamic terrorists were responsible, but still faces scepticism from within the GOP ranks.

New Media, Old Barriers

With Trump’s team recently welcoming new media figures to press briefings — including podcasters, online commentators, and social influencers — Loomer saw a new opportunity. But so far, her application has been ignored. Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer speculated that Loomer’s confrontational style may be why she hasn’t been invited.

The influencers given access tend to praise the administration rather than challenge it. In contrast, Loomer is one of the few voices from the right calling for internal scrutiny. “Show me any other independent new media reporter that’s having more of an impact on the Trump administration than me,” she said.

Whether Trump’s team ultimately grants her a press pass or not, one thing is clear: Laura Loomer isn’t going away. And for those in Trump’s inner circle, being “Loomered” could come at any moment.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election António Leitão Amaro portugal deportation Prime Minister Luis Montenegro Gambling concession

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election
By May 5, 2025
Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Justin Baldoni

Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
By May 2, 2025
Kohl’s CEO Fired Over Secret Business Deal Involving Romantic Partner Chandra Holt Walmart HomePlus

Kohl’s CEO Fired Over Secret Business Deal Involving Romantic Partner
By May 2, 2025
Thunderbolts Takes the Lead: Marvel’s Misfit Superheroes Dominate Box Office Amid MCU Reset Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan Sinners The Minecraft movie The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin Fantastic Four: First Steps

Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
By May 5, 2025
Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy Steve Carell Netflix

Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy
By May 2, 2025
Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Breaks Records, Recoups $9 Million Investment—but Is Snubbed by Tony Awards

Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Breaks Records, Recoups $9 Million Investment—but Is Snubbed by Tony Awards
By May 2, 2025
Thunderbolts Takes the Lead: Marvel’s Misfit Superheroes Dominate Box Office Amid MCU Reset Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan Sinners The Minecraft movie The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin Fantastic Four: First Steps

Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
By May 5, 2025
“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” - Prodigy Finance Study in US

“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” – Prodigy Finance
By May 5, 2025
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s People's Union USA Walmart

Trump Presidency

Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s
To Top
Loading...