“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” – Prodigy Finance

Recent headlines have sparked widespread anxiety among international students planning to study in the United States. Rumours about visa cancellations, funding freezes, and potential deportations circulate online, making many students and their families understandably nervous. However, these fears are primarily rooted in misinformation. According to education and international finance experts, the real situation on U.S. campuses is much calmer than the internet suggests. At a recent Prodigy Finance student coffee chat held in Mumbai, many aspiring students expressed continued interest in U.S. universities, especially for programs in science and technology. Some said they are exploring alternatives like the UK or Germany as backup options, but the U.S. remains their top choice.

What Experts Are Saying

Stephen Swan, who leads international admissions at the University of Louisville College of Business, explained in a recent Prodigy Finance podcast that there is a sharp difference between media noise and daily student life in the U.S. “The USA is not Hollywood,” he said. “Most international students who follow the rules don’t even notice significant changes year to year.” He emphasised that while isolated issues with visas do happen, they are not part of a broader, systematic targeting of international students.

No Mass Visa Revocations or Deportations

Riane Corter, a University Relations expert at Prodigy Finance, reassured students that there is no coordinated effort to revoke student visas. “If you are legally enrolled and focused on your studies, there should be no concern,” she said. Corter also stressed that U.S. universities want international students on their campuses and actively invest resources to support them. Fields like STEM continue to see strong demand for skilled global talent, and students in these areas are especially welcome.

Misinformation Around STEM OPT and Funding Cuts

Much of the recent fear has stemmed from political proposals that have not become law. One bill proposing the end of the STEM OPT program has gained media attention, but experts point out that it has minimal support and is unlikely to move forward. Similarly, discussions around a “funding freeze” are limited to specific federal research programs for PhD students. These do not affect Master’s students, who are the primary focus of support from Prodigy Finance. Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, clarified that their funding services are continuing as usual and unaffected by these proposals.

Debunking Persistent Myths

False narratives have added to the panic. One central myth is that the U.S. is arbitrarily deporting international students. In reality, deportations only occur in cases involving visa violations or illegal behaviour. Another incorrect claim is that there is a travel ban for international students, which isn’t true for most countries from which students supported by Prodigy Finance come. Even under President Trump’s second term, no broad-based action has been taken against legal international students. Trump has supported expanding work visas like H-1B to retain skilled talent and allow them to study in the US.

Despite the confusion, U.S. universities rely heavily on international students to maintain academic excellence and drive innovation. Prodigy Finance remains committed to supporting students by offering accessible loan options for Master’s programs, including up to full coverage of tuition and living expenses, with or without a cosigner. “The U.S. education system still welcomes you,” said Swan. “If you stay focused and follow the rules, you are not under threat.”