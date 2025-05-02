Connect with us

Trump Taps Mike Waltz as UN Ambassador in First Major Staff Shakeup of Second Term

Trump Taps Mike Waltz as UN Ambassador in First Major Staff Shakeup of Second Term

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz will be nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN Ambassador). The appointment marks the first significant personnel shift of Trump’s second term. Though Waltz recently took responsibility for a security mishap involving a group chat about military plans, officials insist the reassignment is unrelated. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume Mike Waltz’s national security adviser duties.

“I’m deeply honoured to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation,” Mike Waltz posted following the announcement.

Rubio to Serve Double Duty — For Now

In a highly unusual move, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume Mike Waltz’s national security adviser duties in the interim. One person last held both roles during Henry Kissinger’s tenure in the 1970s — a concentration of power that eventually drew pushback. Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed any concerns, stating, “The media wants to frame this as a firing. Donald Trump has fired a lot of people. He doesn’t give them Senate-confirmed appointments afterwards.”

Donald Trump’s original choice for UN ambassador, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), was asked to remain in Congress to help maintain the GOP’s narrow House majority. That left the post unfilled until Waltz’s nomination. His confirmation now rests with a narrowly Republican-controlled Senate, where his recent misstep may be scrutinised.

Mark Waltz’s Background and Policy Stance

Mike Waltz is a former Green Beret and three-term congressman from Florida. He was a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees and is known for his hawkish stance on foreign policy. However, he has occasionally diverged from Trump’s more isolationist tendencies, particularly his hardline approach toward Russia.

Leaked Signal Chat Exposes Chaos in Trump’s White House: War Plans, Emojis, and Blame Game

Despite this, Trump has expressed confidence in Waltz, telling The Atlantic last week, “Waltz is fine,” and criticising using Signal for sensitive discussions. “Maybe don’t use Signal, okay?” Trump quipped.

Trump’s Foreign Policy Team in Motion

During the first 100 days of his second term, Trump leaned heavily on other aides to guide foreign policy. These include Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Marco Rubio. Waltz’s shift may reflect a realignment of influence within the Trump team rather than a dismissal.

Power Consolidation Raises Eyebrows

Assigning national security and diplomatic strategy to Marco Rubio has reignited concerns about centralised authority. “It’s highly unconventional,” said Brookings Institution expert Katie Dunn Tenpas, consistent with Trump’s approach. In his first term, Trump famously gave Mick Mulvaney multiple leadership roles, including budget director and head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

While Marco Rubio’s dual role is expected to be temporary, the administration continues to defy Washington norms, accelerating decision-making at a pace more akin to a startup than a superpower. As one official put it: “These last 100 days — it’s like hanging on to a freaking bullet train.”


