Danish Prime Minister to Donald Trump: Greenland Is Not for Sale

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has once again reaffirmed Greenland’s sovereignty, delivering a blunt response to President-elect Donald Trump’s renewed calls for the United States to purchase the Arctic territory. Speaking in an interview with Danish television station TV 2, Frederiksen emphasized that Greenland’s future lies firmly in the hands of its people and that the territory is “not for sale.”

“Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede has been very, very clear—there is strong support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either,” Frederiksen said. She added that while the U.S. remains a key ally, Denmark will “stay calm and stick to our principles.”

Trump Revives Greenland Interest

Trump’s latest push to acquire Greenland has drawn international attention, reigniting a controversial proposal first made during his presidency in 2019. At a press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, the president-elect doubled down, stating, “Denmark should give it up.”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a video of a Greenland resident purportedly asking the U.S. to purchase the territory. “I’m hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA,’” he wrote, referencing his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” He attached a video of a plane with the word “TRUMP” emblazoned on its side landing in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Nuuk on Tuesday for what has been described as a personal visit. While he avoided official meetings, he toured cultural sites, interacted with locals, and filmed content for his podcast. In a social media post, Trump Jr. shared a warm reception from Greenlanders, while his father hailed the visit as a step toward achieving “safety, security, strength, and PEACE.”

Strategic Interest in Greenland

Trump’s interest in Greenland stems from its strategic value. The Arctic territory, rich in natural resources and a pivotal position for U.S. military operations, has long been viewed as a critical asset in global geopolitics. Trump has framed the acquisition as a matter of national security, suggesting it could bolster the United States’ Arctic presence and counter the rising influence of China and Russia in the region.

However, Frederiksen dismissed these claims during her interview, emphasizing that Greenland’s self-governing status under the Kingdom of Denmark ensures its ability to determine its future. She highlighted Denmark’s commitment to maintaining stability and cooperation in the Arctic, aligning with U.S. interests.

A History of Controversy

This is not the first time Trump’s Greenland ambitions have faced backlash. In 2019, his proposal to purchase the territory was met with widespread ridicule, and Frederiksen famously called the idea “absurd.” While Trump maintains that the move is purely strategic, critics argue that such remarks undermine Denmark’s sovereignty and disrespect Greenland’s self-determination.

As Trump prepares for his inauguration, the Greenland controversy underscores the complexities of balancing international relations with his administration’s bold geopolitical ambitions. Frederiksen’s message remains clear: Greenland is not on the market, and its people will decide its future.