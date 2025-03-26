Leaked Signal Chat Reveals Pete Hegseth’s Attack Plans Against Houthis in Stunning Detail

The Donald Trump administration in denial and calling the content of the leaked chat not classified may have given Jeffery Goldberg of the Atlantic the release of the unreleased content of the leaked signal chats, which clearly appeared classified. So now, in a shocking disclosure, The Atlantic has released the full Signal chat log revealing that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared precise details of military airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthis before they were executed. The revelation has sent shockwaves through Washington, raising serious concerns about national security, operational secrecy, and classified information handling within the Trump administration.

Unprecedented Leak of Military Plans

The leaked signal chat log, now made public, shows that Pete Hegseth outlined the exact timing of F-18 fighter jet launches, drone deployments, and bomb drops, all while the attacks were still being prepared. The messages, posted in an unclassified Signal group chat, included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, adding further controversy to the situation.

Among the details disclosed in Hegseth’s messages were:

12:15 ET: “F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

13:45 ET: “Trigger-Based F-18 1st Strike Window Starts”

14:10 ET: “More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

14:15 ET: “Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP)”

15:36 ET: “F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

Typically classified for operational security reasons, these details were shared in a chat on Signal, a widely used encrypted messaging app. While Signal is considered secure for communications, it is vulnerable to hacking—an issue the Pentagon had explicitly warned about just one day before the strikes.

White House Downplays Security Breach

Despite the alarming nature of the leak, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has maintained that “no classified information was posted.” However, when questioned directly about whether he had shared classified data, Pete Hegseth dodged the inquiry, merely dismissing concerns and insisting that he did not reveal “war plans.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have both stated that it was Hegseth’s responsibility to determine whether the details he shared were classified. However, national security experts have described the specificity of the information as “jaw-dropping” and an unprecedented breach of operational security (OPSEC).

Potential Security Threats and Legal Consequences

One major risk of such disclosures is the possibility of foreign adversaries intercepting sensitive military plans. Signal, while encrypted, has known vulnerabilities. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the Defense Department had warned about Russia’s attempts to hack the app. A known exploit allows malicious actors to remotely monitor Signal messages if they gain access to a user’s device.

Adding to the controversy, The Atlantic consulted the White House before publishing the leaked chat and was advised that the administration would “prefer” it not be published—though no formal action was taken to prevent its release.

Broader Legal Battle Involving the Trump Administration

Beyond the security implications, this leak has further embroiled the Trump administration in legal disputes. The Associated Press (AP) has filed a lawsuit against Leavitt and two other officials, accusing them of retaliating against the news agency for editorial decisions. Meanwhile, the administration insists that AP’s reporting has not adhered to an executive order requiring references to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

As Washington grapples with the fallout from this unprecedented breach with the leaked signal chat, questions remain about whether Hegseth will face any consequences for his actions—or if this will set a new, dangerous precedent for handling military intelligence.