Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Leaked Signal Chat Reveals Pete Hegseth’s Attack Plans Against Houthis in Stunning Detail

Leaked Signal Chat Reveals Pete Hegseth’s Attack Plans Against Houthis in Stunning Detail Leaked Signal Chat: Pete Hegseth Gives out Classified Information

Trump Presidency

Leaked Signal Chat Reveals Pete Hegseth’s Attack Plans Against Houthis in Stunning Detail

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Donald Trump administration in denial and calling the content of the leaked chat not classified may have given Jeffery Goldberg of the Atlantic the release of the unreleased content of the leaked signal chats, which clearly appeared classified. So now, in a shocking disclosure, The Atlantic has released the full Signal chat log revealing that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared precise details of military airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthis before they were executed. The revelation has sent shockwaves through Washington, raising serious concerns about national security, operational secrecy, and classified information handling within the Trump administration.

Leaked Signal Chat Exposes Chaos in Trump’s White House: War Plans, Emojis, and Blame Game

Unprecedented Leak of Military Plans

The leaked signal chat log, now made public, shows that Pete Hegseth outlined the exact timing of F-18 fighter jet launches, drone deployments, and bomb drops, all while the attacks were still being prepared. The messages, posted in an unclassified Signal group chat, included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, adding further controversy to the situation.

Among the details disclosed in Hegseth’s messages were:

12:15 ET: “F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

13:45 ET: “Trigger-Based F-18 1st Strike Window Starts”

14:10 ET: “More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

14:15 ET: “Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP)”

15:36 ET: “F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

Typically classified for operational security reasons, these details were shared in a chat on Signal, a widely used encrypted messaging app. While Signal is considered secure for communications, it is vulnerable to hacking—an issue the Pentagon had explicitly warned about just one day before the strikes.

White House Downplays Security Breach

Despite the alarming nature of the leak, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has maintained that “no classified information was posted.” However, when questioned directly about whether he had shared classified data, Pete Hegseth dodged the inquiry, merely dismissing concerns and insisting that he did not reveal “war plans.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have both stated that it was Hegseth’s responsibility to determine whether the details he shared were classified. However, national security experts have described the specificity of the information as “jaw-dropping” and an unprecedented breach of operational security (OPSEC).

Potential Security Threats and Legal Consequences

One major risk of such disclosures is the possibility of foreign adversaries intercepting sensitive military plans. Signal, while encrypted, has known vulnerabilities. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the Defense Department had warned about Russia’s attempts to hack the app. A known exploit allows malicious actors to remotely monitor Signal messages if they gain access to a user’s device.

Adding to the controversy, The Atlantic consulted the White House before publishing the leaked chat and was advised that the administration would “prefer” it not be published—though no formal action was taken to prevent its release.

Broader Legal Battle Involving the Trump Administration

Beyond the security implications, this leak has further embroiled the Trump administration in legal disputes. The Associated Press (AP) has filed a lawsuit against Leavitt and two other officials, accusing them of retaliating against the news agency for editorial decisions. Meanwhile, the administration insists that AP’s reporting has not adhered to an executive order requiring references to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

As Washington grapples with the fallout from this unprecedented breach with the leaked signal chat, questions remain about whether Hegseth will face any consequences for his actions—or if this will set a new, dangerous precedent for handling military intelligence.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump Donald Trump Daughter in law Donald Trump Jr.

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump
By March 24, 2025
Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate Fathers’ Endowment Campaign. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate
By March 23, 2025
Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy Karan Kandhari

Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight’ – A Darkly Twisted, Blood-Soaked Marriage Comedy
By March 26, 2025
‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years The Beatles

‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years
By March 26, 2025
Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
To Top
Loading...