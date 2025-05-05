Connect with us

Trump Orders Reopening of Alcatraz, Promises "Symbol of Law and Order"

Trump Orders Reopening of Alcatraz, Promises “Symbol of Law and Order” Donald Trump

Trump Presidency

Trump Orders Reopening of Alcatraz, Promises “Symbol of Law and Order”

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a dramatic policy announcement on Sunday, President Donald Trump declared that his administration will reopen and expand Alcatraz Island as a federal prison, resurrecting one of America’s most infamous incarceration sites to house what he described as “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

The directive, announced via Truth Social, marks a stark pivot toward hardline criminal justice policy in the early months of Trump’s second term. “No longer will we tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets,” Donald Trump wrote. “The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Alcatraz, located on a rocky island in San Francisco Bay, operated as a federal prison from 1934 until 1963. Known for housing notorious criminals such as Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, the facility was eventually closed due to high operational costs and deteriorating infrastructure. Since then, it has been a major tourist destination, drawing over a million visitors annually.

Trump’s order calls for a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” version of the facility, though the administration did not provide a timeline or budget. In a brief statement, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) said it “will comply with all Presidential Orders” but offered no further details on logistics or planning.

When asked where the idea came from at the White House, Trump responded, “It’s a symbol of law and order.”

The announcement comes amid growing tension between the Trump administration and federal courts over immigration enforcement and judicial oversight. Donald Trump has expressed repeated frustration with what he calls “radicalised judges” who, in his view, hinder efforts to remove undocumented immigrants and punish repeat offenders.

“So many of these radicalised judges, they want to have trials for every single person that’s in our country illegally,” he said during an impromptu press conference on Sunday evening. “We’re not doing that anymore.”

Legal analysts and human rights groups have raised immediate concerns about the implications of reopening a facility historically associated with harsh conditions and near-impossible escapes. During its nearly 30 years of operation, no officially confirmed escape occurred from Alcatraz, though five prisoners remain “missing and presumed drowned,” according to the FBOP.

Critics also questioned the plan’s feasibility and cost. Trump’s announcement did not specify how the massive project would be funded. Representatives from the DOJ, FBI, and Homeland Security did not respond to Axios’ requests for comment regarding the project’s logistics, timeline, or budget.

While some supporters hailed the move as a bold step toward restoring “law and order,” others see it as a symbolic gesture to energise Donald Trump’s political base. Foreign tourism to California has reportedly declined in the early months of his second term, raising further questions about the economic impact of converting a major tourist destination into an active prison.

With echoes of his first-term rhetoric, Donald Trump’s move to revive Alcatraz signals that his second term may be marked by even tougher criminal justice posturing, whether or not the project is ultimately realised.


