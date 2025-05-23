Connect with us

Trump Administration Blocks Harvard from Accepting International Students, Citing "National Security and Antisemitism"

Trump Administration Blocks Harvard from Accepting International Students, Citing “National Security and Antisemitism”

Trump Administration Blocks Harvard from Accepting International Students, Citing “National Security and Antisemitism”

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a stunning escalation of its ongoing feud with elite academic institutions, the Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, effectively shutting down one of the world’s most prestigious educational pipelines. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the move, which has sent shockwaves through academic circles and immigration law communities alike.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kristi Noem accused Harvard of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party,” declaring that the school had lost the “privilege” of profiting from international student tuition fees.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments,” Noem said.

The Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification—essential for U.S. institutions hosting international students—has been officially revoked. This means Harvard cannot admit new foreign students, and current international students will be forced to transfer or risk losing their visa status, a move described by immigration experts as both punitive and legally questionable.



Harvard Responds: “Unlawful and Retaliatory”

In a sharply worded statement, Harvard University denounced the revocation as “unlawful” and vowed to fight back in court.

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host our international students and scholars, who enrich the university – and this nation – immeasurably,” the university said.

This development is the latest in a series of federal actions against Harvard, which has already seen over $2.6 billion in federal grant cuts due to its refusal to meet White House demands around diversity policies and responses to pro-Palestine campus protests.

Legal and Financial Chaos Ahead

Immigration attorney Leon Fresco called the move a “major problem” for both Harvard and its students.

“If foreign students can’t attend, they’ll demand tuition refunds—funds Harvard is relying on this semester,” Fresco explained.

He also noted that federal regulations require due process before such revocations—something the administration appears to have bypassed.

“It can’t be ideologically based. That kind of revocation has no legal standing.”

The Politics Behind the Ban

The Biden-to-Trump transition has already seen a crackdown on higher education institutions accused of harboring what Trump calls “anti-American” and “anti-Semitic” ideologies. Trump has mainly targeted Ivy League schools like Harvard and Columbia University, accusing them of allowing “anti-Trump” ideology and foreign influence to flourish.

Kristi Noem’s decision follows an April deadline for Harvard University to submit records related to the “illegal and violent” activities of foreign students on campus. Though the university complied, the administration claims it was not “satisfactory.”

This move is seen by critics as a warning shot to other universities amid ongoing pro-Palestine student protests, which have been widely labeled by the administration as “antisemitic”—a charge organizers deny.

What’s Next for Harvard—and the U.S. Education System?

Harvard University has filed suit, accusing the administration of unconstitutional overreach. Meanwhile, the university is mobilizing alumni support through emergency fundraising initiatives like the Presidential Priorities Fund, citing “unprecedented challenges” to its autonomy and mission.

As the 2025 academic year looms, thousands of international students are left in limbo, and higher education worldwide may be entering a new era of politically motivated gatekeeping.


