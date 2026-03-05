Connect with us
Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Donald Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Donald Trump has dismissed Kristi Noem as Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), naming Markwayne Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, as her successor.

The decision marks the first cabinet-level departure in Trump’s second presidential term, coming after mounting scrutiny of Noem’s leadership and immigration enforcement strategies.

Trump announced the change on social media, thanking Noem for her service while confirming that she will take on a new diplomatic role connected to a regional security initiative.

Kristi Noem Moves to New Security Role

Following her removal as DHS chief,  Kristi Noem will serve as Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” a newly announced security program focused on strengthening cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.

The initiative is expected to be formally unveiled at an event in Doral, Florida, and aims to coordinate regional responses to migration, crime, and security challenges.

Before joining the Trump administration, Noem served as governor of South Dakota and later became a prominent figure in the administration’s immigration policies after her Senate confirmation as Homeland Security secretary.

Immigration Crackdown Defined Her Tenure

During her time leading DHS, Kristi Noem was closely associated with the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement agenda.

The department, which employs roughly 250,000 personnel, oversaw a large-scale effort aimed at arresting and deporting undocumented migrants across the United States.

According to data released by DHS, the agency deported more than 600,000 people during the campaign, while detention numbers reached record highs.

Noem also launched public messaging campaigns encouraging migrants without legal status to voluntarily leave the country and expanded recruitment for immigration enforcement officers.

However, the strategy drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Trump Truth Social Firing of Kristi Noem

Trump Truth Social Firing of Kristi Noem

Congressional Scrutiny and Controversies

Krsiti Noem faced intense questioning from lawmakers during congressional hearings shortly before her removal.

Members of Congress raised concerns about the agency’s spending, immigration tactics, and internal transparency. A letter from DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari alleged that the department had obstructed oversight efforts by withholding information related to immigration enforcement and security programs.

Further controversy emerged after Noem referred to a shooting victim as a “domestic terrorist” before investigations had concluded, prompting backlash from lawmakers.

Her leadership also came under scrutiny after a major immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis resulted in the deaths of two U.S. citizens.

Markwayne Mullin Named as Trump’s Pick

Trump has nominated Senator Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin, a Republican senator and former professional mixed martial arts fighter, has been a strong supporter of the president’s immigration and national security policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mullin will oversee major federal agencies under DHS, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the United States Coast Guard, and operations related to cybersecurity, aviation security, and counterterrorism.

Trump praised Mullin as a loyal supporter of his “America First” agenda and highlighted his historic role as the only Native American currently serving in the U.S. Senate.

A Rare Cabinet Shake-Up

Cabinet turnover during Trump’s second term has been relatively limited so far, making Noem’s removal notable.

In contrast, during Trump’s first term, the Department of Homeland Security experienced significant leadership changes, with five different secretaries serving in the role, including several acting appointments.

If the Senate confirms Mullin, he will assume responsibility for one of the largest and most complex federal agencies in the United States — at a time when immigration, cybersecurity, and disaster response remain central national security priorities.

Loading...